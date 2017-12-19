Attiture Merges Art with Furniture, Creating a Canvas in the Living Room for Artists Worldwide

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --Attiture, the revolutionary new furniture company has pioneered a breakthrough program in which they will provide a canvas via a table to emerging artists, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



About a year ago, 6 students at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD) received Stactables shelves - AKA canvases - to illustrate any way they liked. The results were artistically diverse and refreshing. After a successful experience, Attiture is now making these canvases available to artists globally through a Kickstarter campaign to launch an artistic movement.



"Starting Attiture - furniture with attitude - was an inordinate challenge. Learning about engineering on Solidworks, manufacturing processes, materials, finishes, and how to build an e-commerce company, took more time & investment than I ever imagined," says founder David Rassat. "Being a bit of a perfectionist didn't make it any easier, but the result is product that's been tested in multiple environments - indoors and outdoors."



Stactables are easy-to-assemble furniture series with a mid-century feel with a variety of designs and finishes. With their crowdfunding campaign, Attiture will send out 100 canvases to artists both in the U.S. and internationally who will design on the piece and ship back to the company at no charge to sell their one-of-a-kind piece directly on the Attiture website.



The company hopes to accomplish 4 goals with the Kickstarter campaign:



- Provide emerging artists - especially street artists - a new kind of canvas



- Provide artists a venue to sell their work, gain recognition, and start making a living, and possibly land larger commissioned projects



- Give art patrons a way to buy canvases, then commission work from emerging or established artists that's specific to their tastes



- Introduce Attiture's Stactables with option to feature artist's work



"With dozens of prototypes made, foreseeable glitches have been resolved. I'm so confident that Stactables will work well, it's now my cocktail table!," adds Rassat. "Stactables makes such a cool presentation of unique artistic shelves, I'm confident it'll surpass expectations and provide years of useful enjoyment."



Attiture is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2B3k7sC.



About Attiture

Attiture makes furniture for small spaces – from decks to living rooms. This ready-to-assemble furniture is crafted in the USA, and provides designs & finishes to suit your style & budget. Though its primary focus will be selling through retailers, Attiture will nurture its 'artistic side' by providing canvases/shelves to artists, then feature their works on its auction site called Originals to support artists and offer something truly unique to consumers.



For more information on Attiture please visit www.attiture.com.