Attorney and Former Law Enforcement Officer Lance LoRusso Debuts New Book, Blue News

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2016 --Attorney and former law enforcement officer, Lance LoRusso, the acclaimed author of When Cops Kill and Peacemaking is launching a new book, Blue News (ISBN 9781610058537, BookLogix, 2016) on December 16. In Blue News, LoRusso shows how law enforcement tactics and the use of force by law enforcement draws media attention from around the world. The book shows the interaction that occurs between law enforcement and the news media after such high-profile events, the impact that this dynamic has in driving a narrative, and offers advice on how law enforcement should develop a communications strategy for such incidents that takes into account the delicate balance between the public's right to know and the need for a fair and impartial investigation of the use of force by law enforcement. LoRusso, who has appeared on CNN, FOX News, NPR, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and numerous other media outlets is considered a leading expert on law enforcement and shares his firsthand knowledge of not only law enforcement but the ways of the media in Blue News. Proceeds from the profits of Blue News will go to charities that support law enforcement.



"Almost daily, in the news there is a report of an officer-involved incident and how the media reports it shapes public opinion," said Lance LoRusso. "We have seen this firsthand in the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, the tragedies in Dallas, and many more. Blue News is designed to explain this interaction between the media and law enforcement, as well as how law enforcement can develop a communications strategy to work with the news media through traditional and social media."



In Blue News, readers learn how after officer-involved shootings law enforcement agencies work in developing and communicating their message to the media, what happens within law enforcement agencies after an officer-involved shooting while the message that will be communicated to the public is being developed, and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement. The book takes into account the role that social media plays in driving the narratives in officer-involved shootings and its importance as more and more people obtain their information or form opinions from social media.



About Lance LoRusso

Lance LoRusso is a law enforcement officer turned attorney. Having worked as a street cop, trainer, hostage negotiator, public relations officer, and investigator, he regularly trains law enforcement officers from around the United States. As an attorney, he responds to the scene of officer-involved shootings and represents officers through interviews with homicide and internal affairs investigators as well as grand jury hearings.



