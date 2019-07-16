Attorney Christopher E. Ezold Joins Firm as Partner

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2019 --Wisler Pearlstine, LLP is pleased to announce that Christopher E. Ezold has joined the firm as Partner. He will be a member of the firm's Business Department and an Assistant Director of the General Counsel Initiative (GCI). Prior to joining the firm, Christopher served as Managing Partner of the Business and Health Law Group at The Ezold Law Firm, P.C.



Christopher has 25 years' experience advising businesses and professionals on corporate matters, finance (startup, angel and private equity), equity and asset purchases, mergers and acquisitions, taxation of transactions, corporate and investor rights, technology issues, contracts, operational matters, employment issues, intellectual property rights and licensing and regulatory compliance. His practice also includes litigating commercial, business and employment matters in state and federal court and before federal and state agencies.



Acting as outside general counsel for his clients, Christopher's clients come from numerous industries including biotech/life sciences, commercial and consumer services, health care, technology and more. In the health care area, he is one of a few lawyers in the region to provide wrap-around legal services to health care practices, advising not only on business and employment matters, but on how to navigate the increasingly complex regulatory obligations they face, including HIPAA/HITECH, Stark and Anti-Kickback, upcoming MACRA regulations, "meaningful use" and reimbursement. He also has particular expertise advising employers on non-competition agreements and deferred compensation plans.



According to Michael Trachtman, Director of the Firm's General Counsel Initiative, "Christopher's solid track record of giving business clients outstanding advice, understanding their industry and unique business challenges, helping them grow and achieve stated goals-- all while providing tremendous 24-7 personal attention --- make him a terrific addition to our GCI team."



A graduate of The George Washington University, Christopher earned his law degree and LL.M. in Taxation from Villanova University School of Law. He is a Child Advocate with the Support Center for Child Advocates, and a member of the Pennsylvania and Montgomery Bar Associations. He has received an AV rating from Martindale Hubbell, which is the highest ranking for professional ability and ethical standards.



About Wisler Pearlstine

For over 70 years, Wisler Pearlstine has provided effective, practical service to its clients through top-rated lawyers in their fields of expertise. The firm represents businesses and individuals throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania in various types of corporate, real estate, land use and zoning, construction, commercial litigation, business, alternative dispute resolution (arbitration/mediation), banking, tax and estate planning, administration of estates and trusts, family law and other related matters. In addition, the firm has long been recognized for its prominence in the areas of municipal, education and school law. For more information, please see www.wislerpearlstine.com.