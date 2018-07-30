Attorney Honored by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys

Springfield, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --Eric Jensen, personal injury attorney Springfield, MO and Partner in the Auto Defect Division of Potts Law Firm has been honored as one of the top ten personal injury attorneys in Kansas by the National Academy Of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA).



"I'm humbled to receive the prestigious honor of being named 'TOP 10' by NAOPIA", says Jensen.



Established in 2013, The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys selects the top Personal Injury attorneys in each state through a very rigorous selection process. The attorney must be nominated by a licensed practicing attorney, meet minimum requirements of NAOPIA membership, advance to the final selection process stage, then be officially selected by the Board of Governors.



With almost 25 years of experience, Jensen, who also currently manages the Potts Law Firm Springfield, MO office, handles serious injury cases as well as cases involving fatalities. He exclusively helps victims of negligence litigation that results in catastrophic injury or wrongful death. These types of cases include auto and product defects, and car and semi-truck accidents.



Potts Law Firm is a national litigation law firm, which currently has offices across the country. The firm provides top-quality legal advice and reliable legal assistance in a variety of practice areas, such as automobile defects, commercial law, dangerous products, and personal injury. The Potts Law Firm's client portfolio includes small, large, and medium-sized businesses as well as individuals who have been injured by the negligence of others.



Although Eric Jensen practices throughout the country, he will continue to manage the Springfield, MO office. "We are one of Springfield's most accomplished law firms, and we are whole-heartedly devoted to each and every client", says Jensen.



The company can be reached directly from its website at http://www.potts-law.com/our-locations/potts-law-firm-in-springfield/ or at 417-238-0889.



MEDIA CONTACT

Company Name: Potts Law Firm

Contact Person: Eric Jensen

Email: webcontact@potts-law.com

Phone: 417-238-0889

Address: 3432 S Culpepper Ct suite a, Springfield, MO 65804

Country: United States

Website: http://www.potts-law.com/our-locations/potts-law-firm-in-springfield/



SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pottslawfirm

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PottsLawFirm

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pottslawfirm/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/pottslawfirm

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-potts-law-firm-llc