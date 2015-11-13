Stuart, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2015 --Martindale-Hubbell® has confirmed that attorney Lance P. Richard and the law firm of Lance P. Richard, P.A. have again received the prestigious AV Preeminent rating, Martindale-Hubbell's highest possible rating for both ethical standards and legal ability, even after first achieving this rating in 2012.



The Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent® rating is the highest possible rating for an attorney for both ethical standards and legal ability. This rating represents the pinnacle of professional excellence and is achieved only after an attorney and law firm have been reviewed and recommended by their peers. The AV Preeminent designation signifies that Mr. Richard has been rated by judges and fellow attorneys as having the highest possible rating for legal abilities and ethical standards. The rating is awarded to less than five percent of all attorneys across the United States.



Attorney Lance Richard, commented on the recognition: "The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating is a credential highly valued and sought after in the legal world. I am thankful to my peers, both lawyers and judges, who nominated me for this distinction, and I am honored to have earned the highest possible Martindale-Hubbell rating."



About Lance Richard

For more than 20 years, Stuart, Florida Attorney Lance Richard has devoted his practice to representing individuals in personal injury and criminal defense cases. He received a Master's Degree and Law Degree with Honors from the University of Miami and he is a member of numerous legal and civic organizations. The law firm of Lance P. Richard, PA is a talented and experienced team of legal professionals who are committed to defending individuals' rights in personal injury and criminal cases throughout Florida.



