Attorney Sharon Nahari was appointed co-chairman of the Extradition and International Crimes Committee at the IBA. The Committee was established after Nahari proposed the idea to the IBA chairman, attorney Avi Himi.



Attorney Sharon Nahari is a leading expert in the field of extradition law. His firm is the leading legal firm in Israel on the manner and has branches in Europe, the US and Asia. Furthermore, the firm collaborates with law firms around the world in cases of extradition. This network of cooperation

gives Naharis' firm a significant advantage in the field in Israel. Attorney Sharon Nahari recently participated in a special conference held by the Defence Extradition Lawyers' Forum (DELF) in London and was appointed Israel's representative. The conference debated on manners like the cancellation of Interpol arrest warrants, Red Notice alerts, the connection between politics and international extradition, and other issues.



Growing Importance of Extradition Law

The foundation of an Extradition and International Crimes Committee signals the growing importance of the field of extradition law in Israel. As Israel strengthens its economic and diplomatic relationships with countries all over the world, these relationships lead to collaborations in the field of extradition and criminal law.



Extradition laws and international criminal enforcement are based on international treaties. There are many different treaties, such as the Palermo Convention (Organized Crime), the Vienna Convention (UN Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs), cyber-crimes conventions, money laundering computer crimes, taxation, international crime and of course Interpol and more. Also, Israel has signed individual agreements with specific collaborations for fighting crime and extradition with various countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, Thailand, and others.