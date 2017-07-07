Attorney Steven Rodemer Again Named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --Attorney Steven Rodemer was named as a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers Colorado for the third year, having received this honor in 2014, 2015, and now 2017. Super Lawyers (a division of Thompson Reuters), names the top 2.5% of attorneys as "Rising Stars", following a comprehensive and multifaceted review process, including:



Reputation among peers, the judiciary and the public

Achievements, settlements and verdicts as a trial lawyer

Board certification as a trial lawyer

Nominations from leading trial lawyers, current members and Executive Committee members

Leadership and membership in other national and state trial lawyer organizations

Rankings and ratings by leading national evaluation organizations



Mr. Rodemer's profile can be viewed here: http://www.coloradospringscriminaldefense.net/our-attorney/



About Steven Rodemer

Steven Rodemer is a criminal defense attorney in Colorado Springs at The Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC. Steve has been named as one of the "Top 40 Attorneys Under 40" by the National Trial Lawyers, a "Top 100" DUI Attorney by the National Advocacy for DUI Defense and as a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers in 2014, 2015 and 2017, as well as numerous other awards and industry recognition.



Steve can be reached at:

Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC

90 S Cascade Ave, #1420 Colorado Springs, CO 80903

719-635-7886

http://www.coloradospringscriminaldefense.net