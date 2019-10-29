Audio Design Solutions Completes Innovative AV Design and Installation for New White64 Agency Expansion Opening in Tysons, VA.

Tysons, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --Audio Design Solutions just completed the design and installation of the audio, video and acoustic solutions for the new content production studios at White64, an advertising agency in Tysons, VA. Audio Design Solutions is a Frederick, Maryland based company that designs and installs commercial audio visual and acoustic solutions. The installation completed at White64 assists them by increasing the broadcast quality of their inhouse productions, as well as allowing them to meet the growing demand for branded video content. The installation will also enhance the abilities of the White64 staff to provide a high-end quality product for their expanding clientele.



"White64 has been a wonderful client. It is a pleasure to work with and support Kerry Beutel and her company's grand vision, as they work to serve and empower their clientele with cutting edge technology" Chris Evans, Audio Design Solutions' founder said.



Audio Design Solutions provides powerful tools to help clients connect with people, communicate their message, and empower their teams. An AV leader in Frederick, MD, Audio Design Solutions is privileged to have earned the place as a trusted partner with many local businesses, and works with companies and organizations up and down the East Coast, primarily serving MD, DC and VA. For over 20 years, Audio Design Solutions has designed and installed commercial audio, video and acoustics for churches, recording/video studios, conference rooms, theaters and museums just to name a few.



