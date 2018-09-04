Audio4fun Deducts a Huge $100 off VIP Card Only for Back-to-School 2018

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --As the end of August nears, Audio4fun officially launches its Back-to-School seasonal store with the best offers on the best-selling exclusive audio and video products. Especially, only for this season, the company exclusively offers their powerful VIP card that can help students easily own all of this cutting-edge commercial software at a student-affordable.



More information can be found at https://www.audio4fun.com/discounts.htm.



What's new in Back-to-School store?



With the main objective of helping students "start the new school year in the most exciting way – filled with rhythm, music and fun," Audio4fun launched the seasonal store with the two premium products: AV Voice Changer Software Diamond, and the highly recommended VIP Card Membership. Besides the main software offers, Audio4fun also offers a complimentary "Voice Changing Class 101," with step-by-step tutorials for Voice Changer Software Diamond's beginning users, as well as the "Fun Materials" sound packs to use along with any audio editing software.



AV Voice Changer Software Diamond is the current best-selling software from Audio4fun that can be considered as the king of fun when it comes to two abilities together in one software: voice changing tasks and audio activities. A huge number of free add-ons from Audio4fun's Add-on Store are available for any upcoming, fascinating audio projects. Students may quickly find themselves, completing the vision of using the "all-in-one voice mastering tool" to bring their ideas to life.



"We were students before, and we know how much fun it will be to go through the school year with all kinds of fun audio side-projects. As a result, in Back-to-School, we selected just the right tools for a student's life and made them more affordable than ever before," said Peter Nguyen, COO of Audio4fun. "Since the discount of $100 for VIP Card is the best valued among any other offers, it may be considered as some well-deserved help from Audio4fun to all the fellow students out there."



A few key notes of the most powerful product: VIP card



It is not exaggerated to say that once a user holds this card, he will own the entire store of Audio4fun. The VIP Card allows holders to have FULL licenses for all 9 commercial products from the company, along with an 18-month VIP Membership support period.



During their 18 months of VIP Membership, any VIP will get:



- Unlimited downloads of all products.

- Unlimited downloads of all available add-ons.

- Reset license 12 times.

- Unlimited and 24/7 re-download, build update and version upgrade of all products.

- VIP priority support.

- Receive the best future discounts to continue VIP Membership.



Last but not least, in addition to the VIP Card's listed benefits, users will also have the ability to make full use of the huge library of add-ons and product tutorials from Audio4fun. In Back-to-School, the company only introduces the top viewed tutorial for Voice Changer Software Diamond in "Voice Changing Class 101," and the best school-related sound packs in "Fun Materials." However, there are so many more add-ons to explore for the various products, including voice effects, audio effects, background effects, sound packs, voice samples, and many more. The quickest and most economical way to have fun with all of them, is with the VIP Card. All reader can visit https://www.audio4fun.com/discounts.htm for more in-depth information regarding Audio4fun's Back-to-School campaign and VIP Membership value.



About Audio4fun

Throughout many years of development, Audio4fun has been promoting audio and video software technology and specializing in three core areas: Audio and Video Morphing Algorithms, Audio and Video Stream Interception, Audio and Video Real Time Effecting. Its strategic products include Voice Changer Software, Music Morpher, Webcam Morpher and Video Morpher. All the products of Audio4fun are detailed at http://www.audio4fun.com.