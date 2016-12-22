Audio4fun Inspires and Assists Users in Creating Their Own Special Christmas Gifts

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2016 --People across the world celebrate Christmas in many different ways. Whether it is Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays, there are some certain traditions and customs in common such as house decorations, friends and family gatherings and especially exchanging gifts. Audio4fun is well aware that finding a satisfying gift is not always an easy task, and it requires a lot of planning. For that reason, our online festive factory is giving out the best creative ideas to inspire and assist all users in making creative, beautiful and thoughtful gifts for their loved ones.



- AV Voice Changer Software Diamond 9.0: specializes in morphing voices for real-time chat, voice-overs and file morphing. Anyone can easily imitate Santa's voice, record an audio message for your family gathering including background Christmas sounds, or call a distant relative using different voices to add some fun into this holy night.



- AV Music Morpher Gold: contains powerful features including a virtual DJ, a multi-conversion module, a multi-track editor, and a tree-full of professional effects. Users can edit, convert, and remix music for newer and better themed songs, make their own versions of a song, or even create personalized, awesome CD gifts.



- VIP Card Membership: one card to access all of Audio4fun's products. This card has the power of premium support, the biggest benefits, and absolutely save the most for users across all software offers.



"A meaningful gift is always better with the heart-warming love and underlying message hidden inside. However, it's not always that easy to apply a personal touch to the gifts," said Peter Nguyen, COO of Audio4fun, "Therefore, our festive factory was born to help our users turn their creativity into reality. The meaning behind it is that we hope our users will be inspired with more ideas and able to turn their ideas into beautiful and heart-touching audio gifts. We say gift-giving is an art."



To make it easier for users to perfect their own art of gifting, Audio4fun is having their Xmas Sale with 40% OFF on the three idea creators. This Xmas 2016 also includes free Add-ons with Santa Claus's voice, Christmas background effects, and sound packs.



