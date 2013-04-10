Audio4fun Launches New Freeware AV Media Player Morpher

Hochiminh, Vietnam -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2013 --On April 10, 2013, Audio4fun made an important annoucement regarding its renewal project – the release of AV Media Player Morpher. Starting April 10th, customer can visit this page http://www.audio4fun.com/player/ to download and experience a new way of enjoying music and video.



According to trusted sources, Audio4fun's new player build was based on their famous AV Music Morpher Gold. Therefore, AV Media Player Morpher is not merely a media player; its multifunctional capabilities are suited for every aspect of playing and editing music; from applying effects to achieving theater-like audio quality, to mixing and/or merging multiple audio files into one.



One key factor Audio4fun focused on in developing AV Media Player Morpher is to provide users with an intuitive and friendly interface. “Since our new software was born in the golden age of technology and the prosperity of mobile devices, the smartphone-like design of the player's user interface should be a popular choice,” revealed Peter Nguyen, COO of Audio4fun, “And it is expected that users will naturally be familiar with the software right from their first time using it.”



AV Media Player Morpher has been an appealing software to users not only because of its integrated features, but also because of its advanced expansion features. Introduced near the end of 2012, AV Audio Converter and AV CD Grabber were included in AV Media Player Morpher as component apps and have recieved lots of positive feedback from customers and download sites. Along with the debut of AV Media Player Morpher, three more component apps will be added to the program: AV Audio Editor, AV Audio & Sound Recorder, and AV Media Uploader.



It's true that today’s market already offers many nicely performing media players. However, AV Media Player Morpher will soon affirm its rightful position, thanks to user-friendly features and professional oganization. Check out this freeware at http://www.audio4fun.com/player/