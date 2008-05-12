Audiolibros in Espanol, Inc. Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Audiolibros in Espanol, Inc. (http://www.abc.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Audiolibros in Espanol, Inc. will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.abc.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Audiolibros in Espanol, Inc. is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Audiolibros in Espanol, Inc. (http://www.abc.com)

Audiolibros in Espanol, Inc. is the first Internet site exclusively dedicated to the promotion of Audiolibros en Espanol: Audiobooks in Spanish. The site is honored with the presence of the majority of the most important producers of Audiolibros en espanol in the world. These producers stand out for the great technological quality of their recordings, the professionalism of the narrators and the extraordinary dramatization of the plays. One of the company goals is to embrace the totality of audiobooks in Spanish produced worldwide. The proposal of Audiolibros en Espanol includes every known literature genre from classic and universal, to modern and contemporary, within an exclusive, educated, didactic and dedicated space. Audiolibros en Espanol, Inc. emphasizes on the conviction that product and service go as one and therefore they exercise great care in the presentation and content of their products and in the efficiency of ! a fast shipping service, an immediate and personalized response and absolute guarantee in all their transactions. The new portal is very friendly, secure and interactive, and visitors will find a variety of didactic information, community events as well as promotions, and obviously lots of audiolibros en Espanol. The offer is available by visiting their web site: http://www.audiolibrosenespanol.com



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

