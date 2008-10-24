Audition Now and Become a Hollywood Star

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2008 -- To celebrate the launch of its new route non-stop between Dubai and the home of movies and cinema, Los Angeles, Emirates Airline is giving aspiring actors and actresses the opportunity to star in an L.A. movie.



Audition now via webcam for a role in the upcoming film 'The exposure of Tom King' and impress Hollywood Casting Director Avy Kaufman (http://theexposureoftomking.emirates.com/the-casting-director.aspx ).



The film (http://theexposureoftomking.emirates.com/watch-the-trailer.aspx) will be the first of its kind in the world using the latest digital technology in today’s film industry.



Actors and actresses from all corners of the globe are invited to audition online via webcam. There are 7 parts to choose from, and audition hints and tips are provided online to help you master your role. All you need to do is remember your lines.



The auditions (http://theexposureoftomking.emirates.com/take-part.aspx ) will be judged by Hollywood Casting Director, Avy Kaufman who has worked with an array of talented directors such as Ang Lee, Steven Spielberg, Lars Von Trier, Wong Kar Wai, Robert Redford, and Ridley Scott (to name just a few) – and on acclaimed movies including The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), Brokeback Mountain (2005), Capote (2005), Garden State (2004), Dogville (2003) and The Sixth Sense (1999).



The film’s producers will then blue-screen the final auditions to the final cut in time for the premiere on Friday, 7th November 2008.



To find out more information about the film and the auditions please visit - http://theexposureoftomking.emirates.com/



