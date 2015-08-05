Audrey Smith, Esq., Joins Sovereign Health Group as Senior Legal Counsel

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2015 --Sovereign Health Group is pleased to announce the addition of Audrey Smith, Esq., as Senior Legal Counsel and will be based in Pompano Beach, Florida. Ms. Smith received her juris doctor (JD) from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at the University of South Texas. She has practiced law within the health care field for over five years as in-house counsel and CEO at Healthcare Education Resource Outreach (HERO), a company specializing in diabetes awareness and education, making her uniquely qualified to tackle her new position at Sovereign. Most recently, Ms. Smith served as managing director of the health care department at a top personal injury law firm in Florida.



Sovereign is excited to utilize Ms. Smith's unique skill set. Brad Paley, LCSW, clinical director of the program in Pompano Beach, elaborates, "We are pleased to welcome Ms. Smith to our Pompano Beach facility as corporate legal counsel for all of Sovereign Health. She brings valuable knowledge and experience as a former CEO of a national and international health care company and we are very excited to have her as a member of our team."



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health has multiple treatment locations throughout the United States and accepts most private insurances.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovhealth.com