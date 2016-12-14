Audubon Connecticut Announces Honorees for 2017 Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit

Greenwich, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2016 --The date has been set and plans are underway for Audubon Connecticut's annual Environmental Leadership Awards benefit, Experience Nature! This year's event will take place Wednesday, April 12, 2016 from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at the Belle Haven Club in Greenwich, Connecticut.



Audubon Connecticut is fortunate to be be able to honor the following champions of conservation and the environment:



- Gina McCarthy – current Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will be honored with the prestigious Audubon Connecticut Environmental Leadership Award



- Melissa Groo – wildlife photographer, writer, and conservationist, will receive the Katie O'Brien Lifetime Achievement Award



- Lesley and Bill King of Back 40 Farm Group – business owners and advocates of the organic food movement, will be recipients of the Audubon Connecticut Corporate Award.



This year's honorees will join the incredible ranks of previous environmental leaders including the Gregory Family, former New York Governor George E. Pataki, former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, Dan W. Lufkin, David Ogilvy, Jayni Chase, Eaddo Kiernan, JP Morgan Chase, and many more.



This benefit is held each spring to honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to our environment. "It is a privilege for us to honor Gina McCarthy, Melissa Groo, and Lesley and Bill King, during our April 12, 2017 Environmental Leadership Awards Dinner. In their own way, each of them are conservation heroes, supporting the work we do at Audubon Connecticut to preserve the beauty of our local environment and encourage the next generation to get outdoors, to protect habitat for birds and other wildlife, and to inspire a conservation ethic for years to come," stated Stewart Hudson, Executive Director of Audubon Connecticut.



Guests will truly understand the theme of this year's event, "Experience Nature" as they are dazzled by the spectacular sunset views of Captain Harbor, while sipping on local specialty cocktails, perusing the exclusive pop up art gallery with prints from honoree and wildlife photographer, Melissa Groo, and will experience nature first hand with birds, owls and bees on-site! Once the sun goes down, guests will enjoy a dinner of locally inspired fare and will be dazzled by the "Charmer" of Auctioneers, George McNeely, as The New York Times has called him.



Tickets on sale in January. For more information, please visit AudubonCT.org or contact Event Manager, Beth Bobek, 203-524-4889, beth@eventsbybeth.com.



About Audubon Connecticut

Audubon Connecticut, the state office of the National Audubon Society with more than 9,000 members in the state, works to protect birds, other wildlife, and their habitats through education, research, conservation, and legislative advocacy for the benefit of humanity and the earth's biological diversity. Through our network of nature centers, protected wildlife sanctuaries, and local, volunteer Chapters, we seek to connect people with nature and inspire the next generation of conservationists.



Learn more at http://AudubonCT.org.