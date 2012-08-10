Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2012 --Talon Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:TLON) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.98, up 1.03 percent from its previous close of $0.97. The stock opened the session at $0.96 and touched its highest price point at $1.23. Talon Therapeutics stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.82. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 3.74 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 0.45 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $21.46 million.



Talon Therapeutics reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$2.19. The company has 21.89 million shares outstanding in the market and 18 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Talon Therapeutics stock is currently trading at level to its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.98. The company stock’s beta is 2.26.



GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (PINK:GSFVF) traded in the range of $2.27 and $3.20 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $3.17 and closed at $2.47, down 25.38 percent from its previous close of $3.31. GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. recorded the volume of 1.45 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 0.113 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $2.40 and $9.45 during its past 52 weeks.



GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. has market capitalization of $154.44 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.09. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price of $2.46 and long term 50 days moving average price of $2.45.



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.29, down 3.96 percent from its previous close of $0.30. The stock opened the session at $0.31 and touched its highest price point at $0.32. Federal National Mortgage Association stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.27. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 10.44 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 2.25 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $1.67 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$3.11.



The company has 1.16 billion shares outstanding in the market and 2 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Federal National Mortgage Association stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.29. The company stock’s beta is 2.80.



Marine Drive Mobile Corp. (OTC:MDMC) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.10, down 50 percent from its previous close of $0.20. The stock opened the session at $0.19 and touched its highest price point at $0.21. Marine Drive Mobile Corp. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.10. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 10.48 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 1.8 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $3.82 million.



Marine Drive Mobile Corp. reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.02. The company has 38.22 million shares outstanding in the market. Marine Drive Mobile Corp. stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.11.



