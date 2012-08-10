Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2012 --Talon Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:TLON) is amongst the major gainers in mid-day trading today on the OTC market. At last check, TLON was trading 16.33% higher at $1.14 on volume of 910,565, which is below the daily average volume of 946,930. TLON opened at $1.04 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $1.14. The stock’s intra-day low is $1.03. TLON has gained 7.55% in the last five trading sessions. Despite recent gains, TLON has been one of the worst performing stocks on the OTC market in the last one month, falling nearly 20%. However, in the last three months, the stock gained more than 52%.



TLON is currently trading below its 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.40. TLON, which is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies, currently has a market capitalization of $24.95 million. The stock has a high beta of 2.26.



Eastman Kodak Company (PINK:EKDKQ) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, EKDKQ was trading 6.76% lower at $0.317 on volume of 2.92 million, which is below the daily average volume of 4.60 million. EKDKQ opened at $0.35 in trading today, which is also its intra-day high. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.30. EKDKQ has been one of the worst performing stocks on the OTC market in the last three trading sessions, falling more than 18%. In the last one month, EKDKQ has gained more than 17%.



The stock has gained more than 24% in the last three months. EKDKQ is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.14. EKDKQ, which filed for bankruptcy in January this year, currently has a market capitalization of $86.18 million. The stock has a beta of 1.76.



DiMi Telematics International Inc. (PINK:DIMI) is amongst the major losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, DIMI was trading 38.91% lower at $0.0782 on volume of 4.36 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 6.90 million. DIMI opened at $0.13 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.0785. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.13. Despite the losses in trading today, DIMI is up nearly 1% for the week. In the last one month, DIMI has plunged more than 93%, making it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



DIMI is currently trading well below its all-time high of $1.96. The stock has an all-time low of $0.01. DIMI, which is a provider of M2M communications solutions, currently has a market capitalization of $25.63 million. The stock has a beta of 1.16.



Websafety Inc. (PINK:WBSI) is down sharply in trading today. At last check, WBSI was trading 9.47% lower at $0.0086 on volume of 10.27 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 2.31 million. WBSI opened at $0.01 today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.01. WBSI has fallen nearly 15% this week, making it one of the worst performers on the OTC market. In the last one month, the stock has fallen more than 38%. WBSI is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $0.09.



The stock has a 52-week low of $0.00. WBSI, which is a marketer, seller and distributor of a range of Internet software applications and services for computer and cell phones globally, currently has a market capitalization of $2.54 million. The stock has a very high beta of 17.80.



