Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2012 --Augme Technologies Inc. (OTC:AUGT) traded in the range of $1.32 and $1.64 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $1.61 and closed at $1.48, down 18.68 percent from its previous close of $1.82. Augme Technologies recorded the volume of 1.88 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 0.19 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $1.17 and $3.74 during its past 52 weeks. Augme Technologies has market capitalization of $144.66 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.48.



The company has 97.74 million shares outstanding and 1 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price of $1.44and long term 50 days moving average price of $1.42. Augme Technologies stock has beta of 1.27.



Find out if AUGT can bounce back and if the stock can reach or surpass its previous day high of $1.64 in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: www.vipstockreport.com/market-scan/?symbol=AUGT



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) traded in the range of $62.15 and $63.06 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $62.96 and closed at $62.44, up 1.45 percent from its previous close of $61.55. Nestle recorded the volume of 1.54 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 0.576 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $52.85 and $64.70 during its past 52 weeks.



Nestle has market capitalization of $198.06 billion and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at $3.05. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price of $62.38. It is also trading above its long term 50 days moving average price of $62.25. Nestle stock has beta of 0.61.



Find out if NSRGY can keep its momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: www.vipstockreport.com/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Talon Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:TLON) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.98, up 1.03 percent from its previous close of $0.97. The stock opened the session at $0.96 and touched its highest price point at $1.23. Talon Therapeutics stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.82. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 3.74 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 0.45 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $21.46 million. Talon Therapeutics reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$2.19.



The company has 21.89 million shares outstanding in the market and 18 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Talon Therapeutics stock is currently trading at level to its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.98. The company stock’s beta is 2.26.



Find out if TLON can maintain its winning momentum and if the stock can surpass its previous day high of $1.23 in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: www.vipstockreport.com/market-scan/?symbol=TLON



GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. (PINK:GSFVF) traded in the range of $2.27 and $3.20 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $3.17 and closed at $2.47, down 25.38 percent from its previous close of $3.31. GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. recorded the volume of 1.45 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 0.113 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $2.40 and $9.45 during its past 52 weeks.



GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. has market capitalization of $154.44 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.09. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price of $2.46 and long term 50 days moving average price of $2.45.



Find out if GASFRAC Energy Services Inc. can pick up steam in the upcoming trading session by reading the free trend analysis report here: www.vipstockreport.com/market-scan/?symbol=GSFVF



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