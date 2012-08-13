Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2012 --Websafety Inc. (PINK:WBSI) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, WBSI was trading 4.21% higher at $0.0099 on volume of 18.75 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 2.64 million. WBSI opened at $0.01, which is also its intra-day high. Despite the gains, the stock is down 2% in the last three trading sessions. Since July 25, WBSI has fallen 30%, making it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



WBSI is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $0.09. WBSI, which is in engaged in the marketing, sale and distribution of a range of Internet software applications and services for computers and cell phones globally, currently has a market capitalization of $2.90 million. The stock has a very high beta of 17.80.



Eastman Kodak Company (PINK:EKDKQ) is amongst the major losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, EKDKQ was down 11.48% to $0.283 on volume of 4.47 million, which is below the daily average volume of 4.81 million. EKDKQ opened at $0.30 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.27.The stock’s intra-day high is $0.32. EKDKQ has now fallen more than 17% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market. Despite recent losses, EKDKQ has gained more than 7% in the last one month.



The stock has gained more than 10% in the last three months. EKDKQ is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.14. EKDKQ, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, currently has a market capitalization of $77.21 million. The stock has a beta of 1.76.



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, BBDA was trading 7.78% higher at $0.0097 on volume of 72.93 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 65.69 million. BBDA opened at $0.01, which is also its intra-day high. BBDA has now gained nearly 26% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



The stock’s performance in the last one month has been even more impressive, gaining 385%. In the last three months, the stock has gained 1840%, making it one of the biggest gainers on the OTC market. BBDA, which is engaged in functional beverages such KOMA Unwind liquid relaxation drink, currently has a market capitalization of $4.35 million. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



KMA Global Solutions International Inc. (PINK:KMAG) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, KMAG was trading 26.87% higher at $0.0170 on volume of 27.12 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 19.18 million. KMAG opened at $0.01 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.02. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.01. KMAG has been one of the best performers on the OTC market in the last five trading sessions, gaining more than 91%.



In the last one month, the stock has gained more than 335%, which makes it one of the biggest gainers on the OTC market. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 1600%. KMAG has a 52-week high of $0.02, which it touched in trading today. KMAG, which is engaged in the electronic article surveillance industry, currently has a market capitalization of $10.36 million. The stock has a negative beta of 3.24.



