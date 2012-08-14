Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2012 --Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, the stock was trading 18% higher at $0.0118 on volume of 74.68 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 64.72 million. BBDA opened at $0.01 today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.0118. The stock has now gained more than 38% in the last three trading sessions, making it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



BBDA has also been one of the top performing stocks on the OTC market in the last one month, gaining 490%. The stock’s performance in the last three months has been even better, gaining more than 3800%. BBDA, which is engaged in functional beverages, currently has a market capitalization of $4.84 million. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



Eastman Kodak Company (PINK:EKDKQ) is soaring in mid-day trading today. At last check, EKDKQ was trading 8.15% higher at $0.227 on volume of 5.03 million, which is below the daily average volume of 5.34 million. EKDKQ opened at $0.22 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.24.The stock’s intra-day low is $0.21. Despite the gains in trading today, EKDKQ has fallen more than 32% in the last three trading sessions. EKDKQ has fallen 13.58% in the last one month.



Year-to-date, the stock is down more than 64%. EKDKQ is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.14. EKDKQ, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, currently has a market capitalization of $62.26 million. The stock has a beta of 1.76.



KMA Global Solutions International Inc. (PINK:KMAG) is amongst the biggest losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, KMAG was trading 18.28% lower at $0.0152 on volume of 33.41 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 19.52 million. KMAG opened at $0.02 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.01. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.02. Despite today’s losses, KMAG has gained more than 22% in the last three trading sessions. In the last one month, KMAG has gained more than 289%, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



Year-to-date, the stock’s performance has been even more impressive, gaining 1420%. KMAG has a 52-week high of $0.02. KMAG, which is engaged in the electronic article surveillance, currently has a market capitalization of $9.26 million. The stock has a negative beta of 3.24.



Graystone Company Inc. (PINK:GYST) is continuing to rally in trading today. At last check, GYST was trading 60% higher at $0.0200 on volume of 15.93 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 7.03 million. GYST opened at $0.01 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.02. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.01. GYST has now gained more than 308% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



The stock’s performance in the last five trading sessions has been even more impressive, gaining nearly 770%. GYST has gained more than 334% in the last one month. Since June 11, 2012, the stock has gained more than 640%. GYST is currently trading substantially below its 52-week high of $140. GYST, which is a U.S.-based company engaged in the acquisition and development of gold and other mineral properties, currently has a market capitalization of $1.46 million.



