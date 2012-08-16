New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2012 --Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in trading today. At last check, VLNX was trading 245% higher at $0.345 on volume of 261.05 million. VLNX opened at $0.14 in trading today, and rose to an all-time high of $0.35. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.14. VLNX, which is engaged in the design, development and marketing of its proprietary mobile plasma arc gasification unit called the Arcmaster 1, currently has a market capitalization of $29,100. The stock has a negative beta of 0.06.



Back in June, VLNX announced details of a meeting with Brazilian business advisors in San Diego, California to negotiate terms of production for ArcMaster 1 units in Brazil. VLNX’s ArcMaster has been designed to deploy a clean and green remediation solution to various worldwide corporations, military, government and municipal customers. In a filing made in June, VLNX reported revenue of $324,000 for the year ended September 29, 2011. The company’s net loss for the year ended September 29, 2011 was $462,000.



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) is down in mid-day trading today. At last check, BBDA was trading 2.35% lower at $0.0166 on volume of 114.82 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 73.53 million. BBDA opened at $0.02 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.01. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.02. Despite the decline in trading today, BBDA has gained 66% in the last three trading sessions. BBDA has been one of the best performing stocks on the OTC market in the last one month, gaining more than 538%.



The stock’s performance in the last three months has been even better, gaining more than 5,400%. BBDA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.02. BBDA, which is engaged in the distribution of functional drinks, currently has a market capitalization of 8.22 million. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



Graystone Company Inc. (PINK:GYST) is amongst the biggest losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, GYST was trading 41.38% lower at $0.0170 on volume of 14.87 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 8.71 million. GYST opened at $0.03 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.0170. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.03. Despite the losses today, GYST is up 36% in the last three trading sessions. In the last five trading sessions, GYST has gained 400%, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



GYST has a 52-week high of $140. GYST, which is a mining company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold and other mining properties, currently has a market capitalization of $1.24 million.



Chimera Energy Corp. (OTC:CHMR) is also down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, CHMR was trading 23.58% lower at $0.810 on volume of 767,966, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 359,247. CHMR opened at $0.98 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.79. The stock’s intra-day high is $1.04. CHMR has fallen more than 24% in the last three trading sessions. CHMR is down more than 45% in the last five trading sessions, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



Despite the recent losses, CHMR is still up more than 58% in the last one month. CHMR is currently trading well below its all-time high of $2. The stock has an all-time low of $0.14. CHMR, which supplies equipments and components used in exploration and production of oil and gas, currently has a market capitalization of $53.46 million.



