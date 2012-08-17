Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2012 --Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) traded in the range of $0.14 and $0.39 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.14 and closed at $0.305, up 205.00 percent from its previous close. Vision Plasma Systems Inc. recorded the volume of 308.266 million shares.



The company stock has traded in the range of $0.14 and $0.39 during its past 52 weeks. Vision Plasma Systems Inc. has market capitalization of $29.1K.



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0182, up 7.06 percent from its previous close. The stock opened the session at $0.02 and touched its lowest price point at $0.0120. Bebida Beverage Company stock’s highest price point for the session stood at $0.0199. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 161 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 73.53 million shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $8.22 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at $0.01. Bebida Beverage Company stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price of $0.02. It is also trading below its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.02. The company stock’s beta is -6.69.



Graystone Company Inc. (PINK:GYST) traded in the range of $0.01 and $0.03 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.03 and closed at $0.019, down 34.48 percent from its previous close of $0.03. Graystone Company Inc. recorded the volume of 39.61 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 4.46 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $1.01 during its past 52 weeks.



Graystone Company Inc. has market capitalization of $3.66 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$7.20. The company has 72.78 million shares outstanding in the market. The company stock is trading below both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.02.



Eastman Kodak Co. (PINK:EKDKQ) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.2140, down 9.70 percent from its previous close of $0.24. The stock opened the session at $0.24 and touched its highest price point at $0.2409. Eastman Kodak Co. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.208. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 8.82 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 3.7 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $58.18 million. Eastman Kodak Co. reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$3.71.



The company has 271.86 million shares outstanding in the market and 8 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Eastman Kodak Co. stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.22. The company stock’s beta is 1.76.



