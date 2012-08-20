New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2012 --Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTC:APDN) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, APDN was trading 27.04% higher at $0.140 on volume of 10.83 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 874,010. APDN opened at $0.13 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.16. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.13. APDN has now gained 150% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the biggest gainers on the OTC market. In the last one month, APDN has gained more than 223%.



Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 133%. APDN has a 52-week high of $0.16, which it reached in trading today. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.02. APDN, which provides botanical DNA-based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion, currently has a market capitalization of $89.56 million. The stock has a beta of 0.85.



Find out if APDN can maintain its amazing momentum in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=APDN



Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, FNMA was trading 10.13% higher at $0.260 on volume of 5.87 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 4.24 million. FNMA opened at $0.23 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.26. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.22. Despite the gains in trading today, FNMA is down more than 13% in the last three trading sessions. FNMA has gained 7.71% in the last one month.



Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 28%. FNMA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.19. FNMA, which is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by the U.S. Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, currently has a market capitalization of $299.36 million. The stock has a beta of 2.80.



Find out if FNMA can maintain its bullish approach by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) is continuing to slide in mid-day trading today. At last check, VLNX was trading 33.50% lower at $0.0266 on volume of 78.41 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 13.74 million. VLNX opened at $0.06 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.0261. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.06. VLNX has fallen more than 85% in the last three trading sessions, making it one of the worst performers on the OTC market. VLNX is trading below its all-time high of $0.39.



The stock has an all-time low of $0.0261, which it reached in trading today. VLNX, which is engaged in the designing, development and marketing of its proprietary mobile plasma arc gasification for the remediation of hazardous waters, currently has a market capitalization of only $11,600. The stock has a negative beta of 0.06.



Find out if VLNX will keep on dipping in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=VLNX



Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTC:SLGD) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, SLGD was trading 61.11% higher at $0.290 on volume of 366,985, which is well above the daily average volume of 453. SLGD opened at $0.20 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.47. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.20. SLGD has now gained more than 70% in the last three trading sessions, making it one of the best performers on the OTC market. In the last one month, SLGD has gained more than 66%.



Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 70%. SLGD has a 52-week high of $0.47, which it reached in trading today. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.16. SLGD, which is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of household and skin products, currently has a market capitalization of $3.17 million. The stock has a beta of 0.03.



Find out more about SLGD by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SLGD



