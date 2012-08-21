New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2012 --Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) has bounced back in trading today after falling sharply on Monday. At last check, VLNX was trading 17.25% higher at $0.0299 on volume of 14.33 million, which is below the daily average volume of 17.15 million. VLNX opened at $0.03 in trading today, which is also the stock’s intra-day high. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.02. Despite the gains in early trading today, VLNX has fallen more than 90% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



On Monday, VLNX fell more than 36%. VLNX is currently trading well below its all-time high of $0.39. VLNX, which is engaged in the design, development and marketing of its proprietary mobile plasma arc gasification for the remediation of hazardous wastes, currently has a market capitalization of $7,300. The stock has a negative beta of 0.06.



Find out if VLNX is on its way back to its all-time high of $0.39 by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=VLNX



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, BBDA was trading 16.36% lower at $0.0138 on volume of 44.83 million, which is below the daily average volume of 77.27 million. BBDA opened at $0.02 today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.01. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.02. BBDA is down more than 24% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market. Despite recent losses, BBDA has gained more than 450% in the last one month.



The stock has gained 2660% in the last three months, making it one of the best performers on the OTC market. BBDA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.02. BBDA, which is engaged in functional drinks, currently has a market capitalization of $7.74 million. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



Find out if BBDA can bounce back in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BBDA



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTC:APDN) is sinking in trading mid-day trading today. At last check, APDN was down 11.72% to $0.128 on volume of 5.72 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 1.45 million. APDN opened at $0.15 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.12. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.16. Despite the sharp decline in trading today, APDN has gained more than 86% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market. APDN is up more than 113% in the last five trading sessions.



The stock has gained nearly 196% in the last one month. APDN is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.02. APDN, which provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions, currently has a market capitalization of $81.88 million. The stock has a beta of 0.85.



Find out if APDN will manage to pick up steam in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=APDN



Suspect Detection Systems Inc. (PINK:SDSS) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, SDSS was trading 93.57% higher at $0.0331 on volume of 8.14 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 275,346. SDSS opened at $0.02 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.04. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.02. Despite the gains, the stock has fallen more than 4% in the last three months. However, since April 5, 2012, the stock has gained 122%.



SDSS is currently trading below its all-time high of $0.08. The stock has an all-time low of $0.01. SDSS, which is engaged in the development and application of proprietary technologies primarily for law enforcement and border control, currently has a market capitalization of $1.35 million. The stock has a negative beta of 1.79.



Find out if SDSS can maintain its bullish momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SDSS



