New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2012 --Vision Plasma Sys (PINK:VLNX) traded in the range of $0.022 and $0.062 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.06 and closed at $0.0255, down 36.25 percent from its previous close of $0.04. Vision Plasma Sys recorded the volume of 102 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 13.74 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.02 and $0.39 during its past 52 weeks.



Vision Plasma Sys has market capitalization of $11.6K. The company stock is trading below both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.03. Vision Plasma Sys stock has beta of -0.06.



Find out if an imminent bounce is expected from VLNX in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=VLNX



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTC:APDN) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.145, up 31.58 percent from its previous close of $0.11. The stock opened the session at $0.13 and touched its highest price point at $0.1645. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.13. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 17.365 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 0.5 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $85.75 million.



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.02. The company has 639.70 million shares outstanding in the market and 8 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.14. The company stock’s beta is 0.85.



Find out if APDN can maintain its momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=APDN



Eastman Kodak Co. (PINK:EKDKQ) traded in the range of $0.1940 and $0.2450 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.20 and closed at $0.24, up 23.08 percent from its previous close of $0.20. Eastman Kodak Co. recorded the volume of 7.29 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 3.91 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.14 and $3.44 during its past 52 weeks.



Eastman Kodak Co. has market capitalization of $65.24 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$3.71. The company has 271.86 million shares outstanding and 8 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.23. Eastman Kodak Co. stock has beta of 1.76.



Find out what can happen with EKDKQ in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=EKDKQ



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.255, up 8.05 percent from its previous close of $0.24. The stock opened the session at $0.24 and touched its highest price point at $0.2790. Federal National Mortgage Association stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.2222. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 10.141 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 2.557 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $1.46 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$1.83.



The company has 1.16 billion shares outstanding in the market and 2 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Federal National Mortgage Association stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.25. The company stock’s beta is 2.80.



Find out if FNMA will dip or if it will pick up even more steam in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FNMA



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net is Owned and Operated by a full-service Financial Communications and Investor Relations Firm that specializes in maximizing investor awareness for micro-cap publicly traded companies.



WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders.



WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more.



WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.



Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers.



Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009