New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2012 --NeoMedia Technologies Inc. (PINK:NEOM) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, NEOM was trading 17.52% lower at $0.0113 on volume of 227.63 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 17.78 million. NEOM opened at $0.01 in trading today. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.02. Despite the sharp decline in trading today, NEOM has gained 100% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



NEOM has gained more than 47% in the one month. NEOM is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $0.06. NEOM, which uses the mobile phone by leveraging barcodes as a mechanism to link brands, advertisers, carriers, retailers, and consumers using the mobile Internet, currently has a market capitalization of $14.83 million. The stock has a beta of 1.16.



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) is amongst the biggest losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, BBDA was trading 41.13% lower at $0.0073 on volume of 288.19 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 80.38 million. BBDA opened at $0.01 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.0073. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.02. BBDA has been one of the worst performing stocks on the OTC market this week, falling more than 57%. Despite the recent losses, BBDA has gained 184% in the last one month.



The stock has gained 1320% in the last three months. Year-to-date, BBDA gained more than 1280%. BBDA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.01. BBDA, which is engaged in functional beverages, currently has a market capitalization of $5.81 million. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



Chimera Energy Corp. (OTC:CHMR) is up sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, CHMR was trading 14.79% higher at $0.620 on volume of 808,638, which is well above the daily average volume of 547,071. CHMR opened at $0.63 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.74 before paring some of the gains. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.58. CHMR has gained 55% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market. CHMR is up more than 3% in the last one month.



CHMR is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $2. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.14. CHMR, which is an early-stage company supplying equipment and components used in the exploration and production of oil and gas, currently has a market capitalization of $40.92 million.



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) is down sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses for the week. At last check, VLNX was down 9.32% to $0.0214 on volume of 7.47 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 18.56 million. VLNX opened at $0.02 in trading today, which is also its intra-day low. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.03. VLNX has fallen more than 46% this week, which makes it one of the worst performing stocks on the OTC market. In the last five trading sessions, VLNX has fallen more than 88%. VLNX is currently trading well below its all-time high of $0.39.



The stock has an all-time low of $0.02, which it reached in trading today. VLNX, which is engaged in the design, development and marketing of its proprietary mobile plasma arc gasification for the remediation of hazardous wastes, currently has a market capitalization of only $7,000. The stock has a negative beta of 0.06.



