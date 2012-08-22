New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2012 --NeoMedia Technologies Inc. (PINK:NEOM) traded in the range of $0.0056 and $0.0140 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.01 and closed at $0.0137, up 140.35 percent from its previous close of $0.01. NeoMedia Technologies Inc. recorded the volume of 261 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 10.058 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.01 and $0.06 during its past 52 weeks.



NeoMedia Technologies Inc. has market capitalization of $15.07 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.49. The company has 1.32 billion shares outstanding and none of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.01. NeoMedia Technologies Inc. stock has beta of 1.16.



Find out if NEOM can maintain its incredible bullish approach in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NEOM



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0236, down 7.45 percent from its previous close of $0.03. The stock opened the session at $0.03 and touched its highest price point at $0.034. Vision Plasma Systems Inc. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.02. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 42.43 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 17.15 million shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $7,300. Vision Plasma Systems Inc. stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.02. The company stock’s beta is -0.06.



Find out when and how VLNX can bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=VLNX



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) traded in the range of $0.0121 and $0.0166 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.02 and closed at $0.0124, down 24.85 percent from its previous close of $0.02. Bebida Beverage Company recorded the volume of 150 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 77.27 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.02 during its past 52 weeks.



Bebida Beverage Company has market capitalization of $7.74 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at $0.01. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.01. Bebida Beverage Company



Find out if BBDA can pick up steam or if the stock will keep on dipping in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BBDA



Tactical Air Defense Services Inc. (PINK:TADF) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0016, up 14.29 percent from its previous close. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 419 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 47.97 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $9.60 million.



Tactical Air Defense Services Inc. has 6 billion shares outstanding in the market and none of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Tactical Air Defense Services Inc. has beta of -12.51.



Find out if TADF can maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TADF



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net is Owned and Operated by a full-service Financial Communications and Investor Relations Firm that specializes in maximizing investor awareness for micro-cap publicly traded companies.



WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders.



WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more.



WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.



Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers.



Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009