New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2012 --NeoMedia Technologies Inc. (OTCBB: NEOM) are down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, NEOM was trading 11.11% lower at $0.0080 on volume of 37.32 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 30.60 million. NEOM opened at $0.01 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.0080. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.01. Despite the sharp decline in trading today, NEOM gained more than 38% in the last three trading sessions, making it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



In the last one month, NEOM has gained nearly 4%. NEOM is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $0.06. NEOM, which is a pioneer in the mobile barcode industry, currently has a market capitalization of $10.19 million. The stock has a beta of 1.16.



Find out if NEOM can bounce back in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NEOM



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINKSHEET: VLNX) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, VLNX was trading 17.65% higher at $0.0200 on volume of 11.17 million, which is below the daily average volume of 19.29 million. VLNX opened at $0.02 in trading today, which is also its intra-day high. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.01. Despite the gains in trading today, VLNX has fallen more than 21% in the last three trading sessions. In the last five trading sessions, VLNX has fallen more than 93%, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



VLNX is currently trading well below its all-time high of $0.39. The stock has an all-time low of $0.01. VLNX, which is a designer, developer, and marketer of proprietary mobile plasma arc gasification for the remediation of hazardous wastes, currently has a market capitalization of only $4,900. The stock has a negative beta of 0.06.



Find out if VLNX can maintain its bullish momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=VLNX



Bebida Beverage Company (PINKSHEET: BBDA) is continuing to slide in mid-day trading today, extending its losses from Wednesday. At last check, BBDA was trading 6.33% lower at $0.0074 on volume of 39.91 million, which is below the daily average volume of 91.82 million. BBDA opened at $0.01 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.0074. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.01. BBDA has fallen more than 55% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



Despite the recent losses, BBDA has been one of the best performing stocks on the OTC market in the last one month, gaining more than 164%. In the last three months, the stock has performed even better, gaining 1380%. BBDA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.02. BBDA, which is engaged in functional beverages, currently has a market capitalization of $3.82 million. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



Find out what else is to be expected from BBDA in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BBDA



Chimera Energy Corp. (PINKSHEET: CHMR) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, CHMR was trading 9.86% lower at $0.640 on volume of 547,565, which is below the daily average volume of 610,717. CHMR opened at $0.70 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.59. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.70. Despite the sharp decline in trading today, CHMR has gained more than 93% in the last three trading sessions, making it one of biggest gainers on the OTC market. In the last one month, CHMR has gained 6.67%.



CHMR is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $2. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.14. CHMR, which is a supplier of equipment and components that are used in the exploration and production of oil and gas, currently has a market capitalization of $42.24 million.



Find out if a rebound is to be expected from CHMR by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CHMR



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net is Owned and Operated by a full-service Financial Communications and Investor Relations Firm that specializes in maximizing investor awareness for micro-cap publicly traded companies.



WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders.



WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more.



WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.



Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers.



Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009