New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2012 --NeoMedia Technologies Inc. (PINK:NEOM) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.009, down 34.31 percent from its previous close of $0.01. The stock opened the session at $0.01 and touched its highest price point at $0.02. NeoMedia Technologies Inc. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.001. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 393 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 13.903 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $9.90 million.



NeoMedia Technologies Inc. reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.49. The company has 1.32 billion shares outstanding in the market and none of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. NeoMedia Technologies Inc. stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.01. The company stock’s beta is 1.16.



Find out what else is to be expected from NEOM in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NEOM



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.01 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.01 and closed at $0.0079, down 36.29 percent from its previous close of $0.01. Bebida Beverage Company recorded the volume of 391 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 80.38 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.02 during its past 52 weeks.



Bebida Beverage Company has market capitalization of $5.81 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at $0.01. The company stock is trading below both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.01. Bebida Beverage Company stock has beta of -6.69.



Find out if BBDA will or can bounce back in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BBDA



Nestle (PINK:NSRGY) stock closed its latest trading session at $62.39, up 0.60 percent from its previous close of $62.02. The stock opened the session at $61.82 and touched its highest price point at $62.39. Nestle stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $61.82. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 0.561 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 0.616 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $197.90 billion.



Nestle reported its latest Earnings per Share at $3.04. Nestle stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price of $62.31. It is also trading above its long term 50 days moving average price of $62.25. The company stock’s beta is 0.61.



Find out if NSRGY can maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.017, down 27.97 percent from its previous close of $0.02. The stock opened the session at $0.02 and touched its highest price point at $0.025. Vision Plasma Systems Inc. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.0168. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.905 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 18.56 million shares. The company’s market capitalization stands at $7K.



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. Vision Plasma Systems Inc. stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.02. The company stock’s beta is -0.06.



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. Vision Plasma Systems Inc. stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.02. The company stock's beta is -0.06.



