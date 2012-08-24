New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2012 --Chimera Energy Corp. (OTC:CHMR) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, CHMR was trading 15.32% higher at $0.715 on volume of 1.07 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 642,137. CHMR opened at $0.63 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.81. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.63. CHMR has gained more than 29% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



CHMR’s performance in the last five trading sessions has been even better, gaining 75%. CHMR is currently trading below its 52-week high of $2. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.14. CHMR, which is a supplier of equipment and components used in the exploration and production of oil and gas, currently has a market capitalization of $46.20 million.



Terralene Fuels Corporation (OTC:GSPT) is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today. At last check, GSPT was trading 290.91% higher at $0.0043 on volume of 15.31 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 2,851. GSPT opened at $0.00 today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.01. The stock has gained 230.77% in the last three trading sessions. In the last one month, GSPT has gained 72%.



The stock is down more than 80% in the last one year. GSPT is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.03. GSPT, which provides an alternative fuel formulation that reduces greenhouse gases and other environmentally damaging emissions in existing gasoline combustion engines, currently has a market capitalization of only $92,800. The stock has a beta of 1.66.



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) is down sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its losses for the week. At last check, VLNX was trading 12% lower at $0.0220 on volume of 8.28 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 20.22 million. VLNX opened at $0.03 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.02. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.03. VLNX has fallen 45% this week, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market. Since August 17, VLNX has fallen more than 92%.



VLNX is currently trading well below its all-time high of $0.39. The stock has an all-time low of $0.01. VLNX, which is a designer, developer and marketer of proprietary mobile plasma arc gasification for the remediation of hazardous wastes, currently has a market capitalization of only $7,300. The stock has a negative beta of 0.06.



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) are gaining in trading today, following the sharp decline in the last few trading sessions. At last check, BBDA was trading 3.90% higher at $0.0080 on volume of 38.69 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 92.74 million. BBDA opened at $0.01 in trading today, which is also its intra-day high. Despite the gains today, BBDA has been one of the worst performing stocks on the OTC market this week, falling more than 52%. In the last one month, though, BBDA has gained more than 185%.



The stock has gained 1500% in the last three months, making it one of the biggest gainers on the OTC market. Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 1230%. BBDA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.02. BBDA, which is a maker of functional drinks including the KOMA Unwind liquid relaxation drink, currently has a market capitalization of $3.73 million. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



