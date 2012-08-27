New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2012 --Pristine Solutions Inc. (OTC:PRTN) is amongst the biggest gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, PRTN was trading 65.33% higher at $0.373 on volume of 63.92 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 11.42 million. PRTN opened at $0.34 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.40 before paring some of the gains. The stock’s intra-day high low is $0.31. PRTN has been one of the best performers on the OTC market in the last three trading sessions, gaining 148%.



PRTN is currently trading below its all-time high of $0.53, which it touched in the previous trading session. The stock has an all-time low of $0.15. PRTN, which through its recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary holds the intellectual property and global marketing rights of Tropine 3, currently has a market capitalization of $94.05 million.



Find out if PRTN can maintain its bullish momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



Chimera Energy Corporation (OTC:CHMR) is amongst the major losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, CHMR was trading 20.29% lower at $0.550 on volume of 1.22 million, which is above the daily average volume of 723,857. CHMR opened at $0.72 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.51. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.73. CHMR has fallen more than 25% in the last three trading sessions, making it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



Despite the losses in the last three trading sessions, CHMR is still up more than 32% in the last five trading sessions. In the last one month, though, the stock has fallen nearly 50%. CHMR is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $2. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.14. CHMR, which supplies equipment and components that are used in the exploration and production of oil and gas, currently has a market capitalization of $34.98 million.



Find out if a bounce could be expected from CHMR in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CHMR



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today. At last check, BBDA was trading 25% higher at $0.0100 on volume of 42.38 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 93.09 million. BBDA opened at $0.01 today, which is also its intra-day high. The stock has gained more than 26% in the last three trading sessions. Despite the gains, BBDA has fallen more than 40% in the last five trading sessions, making it one of the worst performers on the OTC market. In the last one month, though, BBDA has gained more than 257%.



The stock has gained 2400% in the last three months. BBDA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.02. BBDA, which is a maker of functional drinks such as the KOMA Unwind liquid relaxation drink product, currently has a market capitalization of $3.87 million. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



Find out if BBDA can maintain its amazing momentum in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BBDA



Vision Plasma Systems Inc. (PINK:VLNX) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, VLNX was trading 10.95% lower at $0.0187 on volume of 6.19 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 20.69 million. VLNX opened at $0.02 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.0181. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.02. Despite the losses in trading today, VLNX has gained 10% in the last three trading sessions.



In the last five trading sessions, VLNX has fallen more than 26%, making it one of the worst performers on the OTC market. VLNX is currently trading well below its all-time high of $0.39. The stock has an all-time low of $0.01. VLNX currently has a market capitalization of only $6,100. The stock has a negative beta of 0.06.



Find out what else could happen in the upcoming trading sessions with VLNX by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=VLNX



