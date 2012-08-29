August 29th - Penny Stocks Watch List OTC Heavy Volume: (OTC: ATTDE), (OTC: SMNG), (OTC:PRTN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2012 --ATTITUDE DRINKS I (OTC BB: ATTDE) is very active today and traded between $0.0006 - 0.0007 with total traded volume of 8594971 shares



Find out more about ATTDE by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.growingstockreport.com/?stock=attde



STRATEGIC MNG COR (OTC BB: SMNG) is also very active today and traded between $0.0003 - 0.0005 with total traded volume of 7231271 shares.



Find out if SMNG can pick up steam in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.growingstockreport.com/?stock=smng



Pristine Solutions Inc. (OTC:PRTN) PRISTINE SOLUTION (OTC BB: PRTN) is very active today and traded between $0.38 - 0.421 with total traded volume of 4910429 shares.



Find out if PRTN can maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.growingstockreport.com/?stock=prtn



GrowingStockReport.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.



Through a vast network of IR professionals GrowingStockReport.com is often aware of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is important when trading Small Caps and Penny Stocks.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.GrowingStockReport.com



Disclosure: GrowingStockReport.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Vipstockreport.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Growing Stock Report

editor@GrowingStockReport.com