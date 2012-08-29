New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2012 --Pristine Solutions Inc. (OTC:PRTN) traded in the range of $0.36 and $0.41 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.39 and closed at $0.385, up 5.19 percent from its previous close of $0.37. Pristine Solutions Inc. recorded the volume of 18.27 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 44.53 million shares.



The company stock has traded in the range of $0.15 and $0.53 during its past 52 weeks. Pristine Solutions Inc. has market capitalization of $152.99 million. The company stock is trading above its short term 20 days moving price of $0.38 but is below its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.39.



Find out if PRTN could reach its 52 weeks high of $0.53 in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



Organovo Holdings Inc. (PINK:ONVO) stock closed its latest trading session at $2.18, down 2.24 percent from its previous close of $2.23. The stock opened the session at $2.24 and touched its highest price point at $2.74. Organovo Holdings Inc. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $2.16. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 1.086 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 0.303 million shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $95.42 million. Organovo Holdings Inc. reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$0.33. Organovo Holdings Inc. stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price of $2.22. It is also trading below its long term 50 days moving average price of $2.25.



Find out if ONVO can bounce back by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ONVO



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) traded in the range of $0.0121 and $0.0148 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.01 and closed at $0.0135, up 14.41 percent from its previous close of $0.01. Bebida Beverage Company recorded the volume of 79.74 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 94.60 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.00 and $0.02 during its past 52 weeks.



Bebida Beverage Company has market capitalization of $5.81 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at $0.01. The company stock is trading above both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.01. Bebida Beverage Company stock has beta of -6.69.



Find out if BBDA can maintain the momentum in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BBDA



CUBA Beverage Company (PINK:CUBV) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0989, up 15 percent from its previous close of $0.09. The stock opened the session at $0.12 and touched its highest price point at $0.1450. CUBA Beverage Company stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.08. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 5.454 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 36K shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $2.18 million. CUBA Beverage Company has 22.05 million shares outstanding in the market. CUBA Beverage Company stock is currently trading above its short term 20 days moving average price of $0.09. It is also trading above its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.09. The company stock’s beta is 2.01.



Find out what else could be expected from CUBV in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CUBV



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net is Owned and Operated by a full-service Financial Communications and Investor Relations Firm that specializes in maximizing investor awareness for micro-cap publicly traded companies.



WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders.



WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more.



WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.



Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers.



Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009