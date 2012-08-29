New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2012 --Pristine Solutions Inc. (OTC:PRTN) is continuing to climb in mid-day trading today. At last check, PRTN was trading 6.75% higher at $0.411 on volume of 5.37 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 37.97 million. PRTN opened at $0.40 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.42. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.38. PRTN has gained more than 82% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



In the last five trading sessions, PRTN’s performance has been even better, gaining 174%. PRTN is currently trading below its all-time high of $0.53. The stock has an all-time low of $0.15. PRTN, which holds the intellectual property and global marketing rights to Tropine 3 through its recent acquired subsidiary, currently has a market capitalization of $160.93 million.



Find out if PRTN can maintain its bullish momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PRTN



ATP Oil and Gas Corp. (OTC:ATPAQ) is sinking in trading today. At last check, ATPAQ was trading 32.26% lower at $0.21 on volume of 3.261 million. ATPAQ opened at $0.251 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.173 today before paring some of the losses. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.29.



ATPAQ is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $14.48. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.173, which it touched in trading today. ATPAQ, which filed for bankruptcy recently, currently has a market capitalization of $23.95 million.



Find out if an imminent bounce back is to be expected from ATPAQ in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ATPAQ



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, BBDA was trading 6.67% lower at $0.0126 on volume of 32.27 million, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 96.18 million. BBDA opened at $0.01 in trading today, which is also its intra-day low. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.0126. Despite the sharp decline in trading today, BBDA is up more than 57% this week.



BBDA has been one of the best performing stocks on the OTC market in the last one month, gaining 350%. In the last three months, the stock’s performance has been even more impressive, gaining 2420%. Year-to-date, BBDA has gained 2000%. In the last one year, the stock has gained more than 334%. BBDA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.02. BBDA, a maker of functional drinks such as the KOMA Unwind liquid relaxation drink, currently has a market capitalization of $6.77. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



Find out what else could be expected from BBDA in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BBDA



Cuba Beverage Co. (PINK:CUBV) is amongst the biggest losers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, CUBV was trading 49.44% lower at $0.0500 on volume of 2.28 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 195,862. CUBV opened at $0.10 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.05. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.10. CUBV, which rose sharply in the previous trading session, is down more than 41% this week, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market. CUBV has fallen 50% in the last five trading sessions. In the last three months, the stock is down more than 63%, making it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



Despite the losses in the last three months, CUBV has been one of the best performing stocks on the OTC market this year, gaining more than 1560%, year-to-date. CUBV is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $0.28. CUBV, a manufacturer of all-natural, herbal energy drinks, currently has a market capitalization of $1.10 million. The stock has a beta of 2.01.



Find out if CUBV could keep on dipping or could the stock pick up some steam in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CUBV



