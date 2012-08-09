Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2012 --Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA) traded in the range of $0.30 and $0.34 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.30 and closed at $0.303, up 4.48 percent from its previous close of $0.29. Federal National Mortgage Association recorded the volume of 21.49 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 1.9 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.19 and $0.41 during its past 52 weeks.



Federal National Mortgage Association has market capitalization of $1.74 billion and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$3.11. The company has 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 2 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading below both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.31. Federal National Mortgage Association stock has beta of 2.80.



Eastman Kodak Co. (PINK:EKDKQ) stock closed its latest trading session at $0.39, down 11.54 percent from its previous close of $0.39. The stock opened the session at $0.40 and touched its highest price point at $.4250. Eastman Kodak Co. stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.2920. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 10.79 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 2.88 million shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $93.79 million. Eastman Kodak Co. reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$3.71. The company has 271.86 million shares outstanding in the market and 8 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. Eastman Kodak Co. stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.35. The company stock’s beta is 1.76.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (OTC:FMCC) traded in the range of $0.30 and $0.33 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.30 and closed at $0.308, up 7.69 percent from its previous close of $0.29. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. recorded the volume of 8.28 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 0.911 million shares. The company stock has traded in the range of $0.18 and $0.42 during its past 52 weeks. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. has market capitalization of $992.13 million and it reported its latest Earnings per Share at -$3.72.



The company has 650.03 million shares outstanding and 1 percent of its share capital is owned by institutional investors. The company stock is trading below both the short term 20 days moving price and long term 50 days moving average price of $0.31. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. stock has beta of 2.86.



Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA). stock closed its latest trading session at $0.0077, up 22.22 percent from its previous close of $0.01. The stock opened the session at $0.01 and touched its highest price point at $0.0082. Bebida Beverage Company stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.0054. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 130 million shares, in contrast to the average daily trading volume of 91 million shares.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $3.05 million. Bebida Beverage Company reported its latest Earnings per Share at $0.01. Bebida Beverage Company stock is currently trading below its short term 20 days moving average price and its long term 50 days moving average price of $0.01. The company stock’s beta is -6.69.



