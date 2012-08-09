Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2012 --Gasfrac Energy Services Inc. (PINK:GSFVF) is down sharply in trading today. At last check, GSFVF was trading 27.99% lower at $2.38 on volume of 667,154, which is well above the daily average volume of 110,549. GSFVF opened at $3.17 in trading today, and fell to a low of $2.37. The stock’s intra-day high is $3.20. GSFVF has now fallen more than 28% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



GSFVF has fallen more than 40% in the last three months. Year-to-date, the stock is down more than 65%. GSFVF is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.37, which it reached in trading today. GSFVF currently has a market capitalization of $207.74 million.



Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) is flat in mid-day trading today. At last check, FNMA was trading at $0.303, nearly flat from Wednesday. The stock is trading on above average volume of 4.12 million. FNMA opened at $0.31 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.32. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.30. FNMA has been amongst the best performing stocks on the OTC market in the last three trading sessions, gaining nearly 26%. In the last one month, the stock has gained more than 21%. Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 50%.



FNMA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.19. FNMA, which is a government sponsored enterprise chartered by the U.S. Congress to provide liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, currently has a market capitalization of $351.13 million. The stock has a high beta of 2.80.



Augme Technologies Inc. (OTC:AUGT) are sinking in trading today. At last check, AUGT was trading 18.68% lower at $1.48 on volume of 1.08 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 174,818. AUGT opened at $1.61 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $1.36 before paring some of the losses. The stock’s intra-day high is $1.64. AUGT has been amongst the major losers on the OTC market in the last three trading sessions, falling more than 25%. Despite recent losses, AUGT is up nearly 15% year-to-date. AUGT is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $3.74. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.17.



AUGT, which is engaged in interactive marketing platforms that allow marketers and advertising agencies to integrate brands, promotions, video and other digital content through the Internet and mobile communications, currently has a market capitalization of $150.52 million. The stock has a beta of 1.27.



Marine Drive Mobile Corp. (OTC:MDMC) is amongst the biggest losers on the OTC market in trading today. At last check, MDMC was trading 35% lower at $0.130 on volume of 3.97 million, which is above the daily average volume of 3.70 million. MDMC opened at $0.19 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.12. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.21. MDMC has now fallen more than 42% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the worst performers on the OTC market.



In the last one month, MDMC’s performance has been even more disappointing, falling more than 68%. The stock has fallen more than 83% in the last three months. MDMC is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $1.20. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.10. MDMC, which develops transaction m-Commerce applications and services that connect merchants with consumers through software and business processes, currently has a market capitalization of $4.93 million.



