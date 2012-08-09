August 9th 2012 - Special Analysis Report On: (PINK:FMBV)

Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2012 --Full Motion Beverage Inc. (PINK:FMBV) closed at $.018 at yesterday’s trading, up 12.5% from its previous close of $.016. The company has a 52 week range of $0.00 - 0.05 and a market cap of $3.40M. It has been trading on average volume of 123,956 and yesterday’s trading volume was 54,890. The company has a total of 188.81 million shares in the market and a beta of .49.



According to a Reuters report, FMBV announced the signing of a letter of intent, or LOI, with the makers of GX Supplements, WM Holdings, LLC, in order to acquire the latter company. FMBV recently started operations of Full Motion Sports to gain market share in the sports nutrition market, and this acquisition will help it gain more scope in the industry. WM Holdings, LLC currently owns proprietary supplements like the GNO Plasma which is a high end pre-workout supplement. It also owns Rebuild, GX’s meal replacement and post workout product, as well as a host of other nutritional products.



Full Motion Beverage, Inc. (FMBV) has operations in the non-alcohol sector of the beverage industry, including ENERGIZE and other non-alcohol brands, sold in Lemon-Lime and Orange under the label ENERGIZE, The Ultimate Energy Boost. Its subsidiaries include: Performaxx Brands, Inc. and Pure Water Solutions, Inc. (Pure Water). Performaxx held the trademark to Energize, Mojava and Lean Lemon Brands with a contract to represent Bustelo Coffee Drinks, Playboy Energy Drink, DynaPep Micro-Shots and Quick to Sleep. Pure Water, Performaxx’ distributor company, is a Direct Store Distribution (DSD) company that serviced 1,100 locations in the Nassau and Suffolk Counties of Long Island New York as of February 2, 2012.



In other industry news, the giant Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was trading at $67.16 with a market cap of $620 million. COKE announced third quarter dividend on July 20 and also released second quarter and first half of third quarter reports on August 7. Related company Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc (NYSE:CCE) has a trading price of $29.75 and market cap of $8 billion.



Other players in the field include Skinny Nutritional Corp. (OTC:SKNY) with trading at $.0059 and market cap of 4.5 million USD; Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) with trading at $67.77 and market cap at $11.94 billion; and Attitude Drinks Inc(NDA) (OTC:ATTD) at $.0007 and market cap of 750,000 approx. SKNY recently received a $15 million financing from Trim Capital LLC and also entered into a partnership with JDRF for finding cures and treatments for type 1 diabetes (T1D), to raise funds for T1D research. MNST has been featured in various top stock picks lists by the likes of Wall Street Journal, Marketwatch and International Business Times; the company holds a great line of products including Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Worx Energy, Peace Tea, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s and Vidration. ATTD, in the last one year, received its first order from Sand Dollar Distributor, announced $1 million financing and also announced positive results from a recent clinical trial conducted by the United States Sports Academy.



