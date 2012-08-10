August Book Sale at the Josephine County Historical Society

Grants Pass, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2012 --The Josephine County Historical Society is offering 20% off the regular price of Edna May Hill’s commemorative look Grants Pass’ first 100 years. For the month of August this book is priced at only $12.00.



“Grants Pass Centennial Notes” with its stories written by Edna May Hill and corresponding photos from the Josephine County Historical Society’s collection, paints for us a picture of Grants Pass' earliest beginnings, and shows us how the city and its inhabitants matured along the way.



They can be ordered and paid for online at JOCOHistorical.org or at the Society’s Research Library located at 512 SW 5th Street, Grants Pass, OR.