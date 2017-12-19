Augusta Dealership Announces Supports for New YMCA Initiative 'A Place to Dream'

Augusta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --Many children in the Central Savannah River Area do not have a bed of their own. To this end, the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta developed the program "A Place to Dream," which aims to help the children in the CSRA get the sleep they need. Mercedes-Benz of Augusta gladly and proudly joins this noble effort.



The CSRA has many social service agencies which aid low-income families obtain housing. However, few have the ability or resources to help these families turn this housing into a functional home. Thus, family members are forced to sleep on the floor, on a sofa, on an air mattress, or crammed into the only bed they could get.



"Most of us take our beds for granted, but there exist area children who can only wish they had one. Mercedes-Benz of Augusta proudly joins the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta in helping these kids achieve this dream. We urge the community to join us, as well. Let's give these kids a bed for Christmas," said Nate Cartwright, Mercedes-Benz of Augusta General Manager.



"No donation is too small and every penny helps. Please, donate. No child should be without a bed," he added.



Recent published studies show the relation between poor sleep and cognitive, physical and behavioral health issues. These studies have demonstrated that people who do not get enough quality sleep have poor concentration, weaker immune systems, and are at a greater risk of developing obesity, diabetes, high-blood pressure and heart disease.



For more information, to volunteer or to donate, please, visit http://thefamilyy.org/a-place-to-dream.



About The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

The mission of the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is to serve individuals and families in the CSRA through programs designed to build healthy spirit, mind and body, reflecting the values of Judeo-Christian tradition while maintaining respect for all people. The YMCA of Greater Augusta is a 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization. Donations are tax-exempt. FIN: 58-0566254.



About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive is an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil.



Now the 3rd largest automotive dealer group in the US, the Houston-based company owns and operates 38 collision centers, 157 dealerships, and 212 franchises - representing a total of 31 unique automotive brands.



Through its dealerships, Group 1 Automotive offers new, certified pre-owned, and used vehicles with related purchase and lease financing. These retail locations also sell car parts and service contracts, along with maintenance and repair services.