Aunsoft iMedia Converter for Mac v2.1.0 Supports the Latest Blu-Ray and DVDs

Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2013 --Aunsoft Software, a reliable multimedia software provider, announced that Aunsoft iMedia Converter for Mac v2.1.0 was updated with prominent features. This program works as a comprehensive multimedia toolkit enabling Mac consumers to rip and play the latest Blu-ray Disc, DVD and videos. Thanks to the latest conversion technology, this iMedia Converter for Mac converts video and DVD 3 times faster than other converters on Mac.



Most consumers who tried or used Aunsoft iMedia Converter for Mac reveal that they experience a totally different entertainment on Mac. "This is the only iMedia Converter which actually works on Mac. I’ve tried other converters and they all make me disappointed! Your product indeed does a good job in full disc copy and it permits me to directly copy movie title, and actually play them with audio afterwards." Luke Frohling, one of the Aunsoft's consumers left a message on Aunsoft Facebook Page.



Aunsoft iMedia Converter for Mac is the leading Blu-ray and Video Conversion package software. With one program, you don't have to install another software to do many things including converting HD video and Blu-ray. The additional features include batch conversion, merge into one, and preserve the output quality with zero quality loss, which perfectly meet the requirements of Mac consumers. This great software offers all one could need for simple video converting. Overall the software is excellent, simple to use and reliable. Surprised that it exports audio and video with perfect synchronization.



The updated version offers more editing features like adding SRT, ASS, and SSA subtitle files. It also allows to preserve multi-audio streams when converting MXF to MKV/MP4 and Apple ProRes encoded MOV. Moreover, According to a note issued by our customer, this software is subjected to hard burn movies. Good news is that Mac consumers are able to hard burn, rip and play Blu-ray DVD movies with forced subtitle with the newer version of Aunsoft Mac iMedia Converter.



See more information about Aunsoft iMedia Converter for Mac, please visit: http://www.aunsoft.com/imedia-converter-mac/



Price and Availability:

The price of Aunsoft iMedia Converter for Mac is only $65.00 available from Aunsoft official website. All users will get free update and warm after-service all the time.



Aunsoft Website: http://www.aunsoft.com



About Aunsoft Software

Aunsoft Software, founded in 2007, is a reliable multimedia software provider which specializes in designing and offering ultimate software solution, including home theater Blu-ray/BD, DVD, AVCHD, TransMXF, M2TS, HD Video software on PC and Mac. Aunsoft products convert faster than other converters due to its audio-video-synchronization technology and the latest conversion technology. “Remember our smile, share the joy with the world!” is Aunsoft’s slogan!