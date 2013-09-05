Aunsoft Kicks off Giveaway and Tivo/MKV DTS/TOD/FLV Converter with $9.9

Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --Aunsoft Software, a world pioneer in advanced audio and video synchronization technologies, is marking the return of the school year by marketing discounted video converters to students, teachers and film makers, with customers able to get 11 popular video converters with only $9.9. People can get the Video to Audio Converter for free and the best super-value products including Tivo Converter, MKV Converter, DTS to AC3 Converter, FLV Converter, TOD Converter or MOD Converter with only $9.9, which considerably reduced from its original price. But the big discount activity is only available from Aunsoft Giveaway on every Tuesday and Thursday.



“After the 50% Off Blu-ray Ripper promotion campaign, we announced that 11 Video Converter promotion, offering more value to our PC and Mac customers, where they can get rewarded with $9.9. The promotion starts on every Tuesday and Thursday.” said Lauretta, the leader of Aunsoft Marketing Department.



Highlighted Features of Popular Products:

No. 1 Tivo Converter (Mac & Windows)

Convert TiVo videos for iPad, iPod, iPhone 4, Nokia N8, Android phones.

Convert TiVo files to Apple ProRes or AIC for FCP/iMovie.

Convert Tivo to MPEG, MP4, FLV, and etc.

Perfect and guaranteed audio and video synchronization, 2 or 3 times faster speed.



No. 2 FLV Converter (Windows)

Convert FLV to AIFF, AVI, MP4, MOV, MPEG, SWF, and etc.

Convert FLV or F4V to HD formats, H.264 FLV, SWF, and AVI with VFW codec.

Play FLV or F4V files on iPad, iPhone 4, iPod, mobile phones.



No.3 MKV Converter (Mac & Windows)

Convert MKV file to MP4, HD MP4, AVI, DivX, XviD, WMV, FLV, VOB, etc

Split large MKV files, and merge multi-MKV files into one file.

Convert MKV DTS to AC3, AAC, MKV FLAC to AC3 with 5.1 channels.

Join,combine or merge MKV files into one file.



No. 4 TOD Converter (Mac & Windows)

JVC TOD Converter - Convert TOD to FCP, FCP X, Windows Media Player.

Play .TOD file on HTPC, Media Player, MPC-Home Cinema, iPad, iPod, iPhone 4.

Convert TOD videos to MPG, MP4, MPEG and etc with no loss of quality.



No. 5 DTS to AC3 Converter (Mac & Windows)

Convert DTS, DTS-HD, and DTS-MA audio to AC3, AAC, and MP3.

Convert MKV to AC3 iPad, iPod, iPhone 4, Xbox, Zune, etc.

Utilize all cores to speed up encoding process - 50% faster than before.



For more promotions, please visit Aunsoft Giveaway page: http://www.aunsoft.com/giveaway/



Price and Availability:

On every Tuesday and Thursday, the price of Aunsoft Tivo Converter, MKV Converter, FLV Converter, TOD Converter, MOD Converter or DTS to AC3 Converter is $9.9, normally $29. But Aunsoft Video to Audio Converter is for free.



About Aunsoft Software:

Aunsoft Software, founded in 2007, is a reliable multimedia software provider which specializes in designing and offering ultimate software solution, including home theater Blu-ray/BD, DVD, AVCHD, TransMXF, M2TS, HD Video software on PC and Mac. Aunsoft products convert faster than other converters due to its audio-video-synchronization technology and the latest conversion technology. “Remember our smile, share the joy with the world!” is Aunsoft’s slogan!



Aunsoft Website: http://www.aunsoft.com