Aunsoft TransMXF Pro for Mac: Super MXF Multi-Track Preserver

Aunsoft has announced the new MXF conversion program - Aunsoft TransMXF Pro for Mac. With user-friendly interface and simple operation, this program can convert MXF files to any other compatible formats at super fast speed. However, more than a MXF converter, TransMXF Pro for Mac is the one and only one MXF multi-track preserver.



"We're recording P2 natively so we have 4 audio tracks, and we purchased your converter to keep those intact - with the conversion being MXF to Apple ProRes 422HQ." One of the film editors says.



"I wanted to be able to save editable raw HD footage, convert to MOV's for future edit, but if the audio in the final MOV is mixed, it would be difficult to use. I use Aunsoft TransMXF Pro for Mac, and I successfully get two separate channels of audio, the way I shot them." An old customer of Aunsoft says.



New highlights of TransMXF pro for Mac are as following:



1.Preserve all audio tracks in original audio tracks



In order to meet users' requirement, TransMXF Pro for Mac provides the new feature to encode MXF to compatible video format like multiple audio track MOV for further editing in FCP or FCP X. For instance, TransMXF Pro for Mac can export multiple audio channels MOV to Apple Intermediate Codec, including ProRes 422 and Apple ProRes 4444, compatible with FCP. Users also have other options of output multi-track video, including MKV and MP4 suitable to portable devices like iPad or video websites like YouTube.



2.Separate and choose specific tracks form original audio tracks



This design is quite considerate and practical in converting multi audio channels MXF. Users can get mono track or several separate tracks from original audio tracks via setting audio profile. In other word, users have more options to choose output audio tracks when converting multi-stream MXF clips.



Aunsoft TransMXF Pro for Mac supports OS, including Mac OS X 10.9 Mavericks, 10.8 Mountain Lion, 10.7 Lion, Snow Leopard 10.6



Price and Availability:

Aunsoft TransMXF Pro for Mac is $45 only. It is available from Aunsoft official website at http://www.aunsoft.com/transmxf-pro-mac/ .



