Aunsoft TransMXF Supports Join and Play P2 MXF Files with Audio

Aunsoft Software, a professional multimedia solution provider unveiled the hot topic of Ultimate Software Solution for MXF, P2 MXF, which is grabbing the consumer's attention and also an increasing share of the HDCam software market. Aunsoft TransMXF is considered as the the ONLY program which joins the P2 MXF files and actually plays them with audio afterwards.



When people searched via Google a solution for their MXF files, they find lots of MXF Converter which is claimed to be able to convert or join MXF footages actually useless. Most questions on discussion board are about how to convert MXF to MOV for FCP 6 or FCP 7, so Aunsoft team designed TransMXF specially for transcoding, joining or playing P2 media MXF retrieved from Sony, Canon or Panasonic camcorders.



Moreover, with Aunsoft TransMXF, people can convert MXF to Apple ProRes 422, ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 444, and DVCPRO HD 1080 60i, for editing purposes in FCP6 native structure, FCP 7, and FCP X. Other editing software such as iMovie, Avid, Premiere Pro, and Elements also work perfectly with Transmxf.



"With a company full of talent wanting to see their performances I was desperate to at least convert these files into something watchable. I discovered your Aunsoft Conversion Program with the simple Google search convert MXF to QuickTime or WMV. I was extremely happy with this product. It is very intuitive and user friendly and in a matter of hours I was able to convert all the MXF files into watchable, and usable video files! Thank you Aunsoft for this program.” Nino says, one of Aunsoft's consumers.



Another consumer sends us a feedback about TransMXF, “I worked with Sony Vegas Studio HD Platinum 11. Last Year i buy A Canon XF305 HD Camcorder ( MXF file ) at Lozeau in Montréal city, Canada. I search on internet to try to find a tool to work wit Vegas studio and I find your program on this site with a lot of discussions. I buy the Aunsoft TransMXF. i make a few films with your program and it’s work well.”



"This is the ONLY P2 converter which actually works on the Mac. Aunsoft is the ONLY ones which join the P2 MXF files and actually play them (with audio) afterwards. Just a note-the data must be retrieved natively off the P2 (or with the exact directory structure) and NOT ingested beforehand." Aunsoft Facebook fans left a message on the Facebook Page Board.



For more solutions about MXF files, please go to the hot topic at: http://www.aunsoft.com/transcode-mxf-to-fcpx/



The price of Aunsoft TransMXF is $29.00 available from Aunsoft Website. Aunsoft TransMXF for Mac is $29.00 for Mac users.



Aunsoft Software, founded in 2007, is a reliable multimedia software provider which specializes in designing and offering ultimate software solution, including home theater Blu-ray/BD, DVD, AVCHD, TransMXF, M2TS, HD Video software on PC and Mac. Aunsoft products convert faster than other converters due to its audio-video-synchronization technology and the latest conversion technology. “Remember our smile, share the joy with the world!” is Aunsoft’s slogan!



Aunsoft Website: http://www.aunsoft.com

Aunsoft TransMXF: http://www.aunsoft.com/transmxf/

Aunsoft TransMXF for Mac: http://www.aunsoft.com/transmxf-mac/