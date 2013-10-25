Aunsoft TransMXF to Celebrate Halloween 2013 at a Big Discount

Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2013 --Halloween is coming! Let’s enjoy “Happy Halloween” with Aunsoft. In this Halloween season, Aunsoft has pushed several special gifts to his consumers, with great discount price of TransMXF, Blu-ray Video Converter Ultimate, Final Mate, and one particular giveaway of MOD Converter. This Halloween special offer activity ends on November 10.



Halloween Greatest Gift: Aunsoft TransMXF (or TransMXF for Mac) gives a huge discount with about 35% off. It is a necessary MXF converter tool designed for P2 Card MXF broadcasters or broadcasts. It is recognized as the one of the best MXF file Transcoders, amongst the similar programs, which can export MXF with full audio. With no need of plug-ins such as Sony XDCAM, this TransMXF is capable of converting MXF clips to FCP, FCPX, Sony Vegas, and Avid for futher editing. Most important of all, it helps to preserve timecode and timestamp in the output files.



Halloween Big Seller: Aunsoft Blu-ray Video Converter Ultimate is 15% off. It’s the all-in-1 media toolkit that characterizes Blu-ray ripper, DVD ripper, video converter, and even video editor. It makes the blu-ray movie, hdcam video, youtube video sharing much easier and faster!



Halloween Big Discount and Promo: Aunsoft Final Mate for Mac is $26.95 only. (full price is $49) It is an entry-level and necessary camcorder assistant which can help people using Panasonic, Sony, Canon, JVC camcorders to join together AVCHD, AVCHD Lite, MTS/M2TS, MOD, TOD footages or clips. With the editing features such as timeline-oriented editing, frame accurate cutting/splitting, video cropping, volume adjustment, audio replacement, color correction, de-interlace, camcorder video conversion, 3D effects, batch conversions with different outputs.



Halloween Giveaway: Both Aunsoft MOD Converter and MOD Converter for Mac (normally $29, now free) is used as a Halloween gift for consumers! It is a powerful and reliable tool for MOD or MOI file owners who own camcorders like Panasonic SDR-S26, SDR-H20, Canon FS10, FS200, or JVC Everio GZ-MG21U, GZ-MC100. It supports to batch convert any types of MOD files to almost all popular formats with unbelievable high quality to play on Windows Media Player, HD TV, HTPC, iPad, iPod, iPhone, iPhone 4, Home Theater, etc, or edit in Windows Movie Maker, Sony Vegas, Adobe Premiere, etc.



Aunsoft 2013 Halloween special gift and giveaway is available on the page:

http://www.aunsoft.com/2013-halloween



About Aunsoft Company

Aunsoft Software, founded in 2007, is a reliable multimedia software provider which specializes in designing and offering ultimate software solution, including home theater Blu-ray/BD, DVD, AVCHD, TransMXF, M2TS, HD Video software on PC and Mac. Aunsoft products convert faster than other converters due to its audio-video-synchronization technology and the latest conversion technology. “Remember our smile, share the joy with the world!” is Aunsoft’s slogan!



Aunsoft Website: http://www.aunsoft.com

2013 Halloween Activity: http://www.aunsoft.com/2013-halloween