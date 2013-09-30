Aunsoft Video Converter for Mac Updated with Clean Layout and More Features

Santa Barbara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2013 --Aunsoft Software has officially unveiled and updated Video Converter for Mac for 2013. Aunsoft’s Video Converter for Mac is outselling the other converters in every country in which it’s sold worldwide. Consumers can choose the preferred output format, profile and setting according to their new mobile device such as iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, and Galaxy Note 3. For mac, there are some free converters that consumers can choose to convert video files, but, they are quite limited in functionality. It’s difficult to find a powerful and suitable video conversion program, isn’t it? The answer is yes.



The key feature of Aunsoft Video Converter for Mac is that it delivers exceptional video quality when outputs, easy-to-use, and clean layout. Users only need to load files by “Add” and then choose the “Format” when launching the program. The “Editor” lets users to do some necessary editing for their videos such as cutting, trim, watermark, and etc. The conversion is all done through the several clicks and is pretty cool.



"From my first use and impression of the software I see it has a well designed interface and easy to use. It has large number of file format to convert to and I liked it." - Maan, one of Aunsoft's consumers, says.



This program keeps updating the built-in profiles with more media formats to suit all mobile devices like Apple iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, Note 3 and etc. The specs are listed as below:



Supporting Input Formats:



MXF, MOV, MTS, AVCHD, TS TiVo, TiVo, VRO, AVI, MPEG, MP4, FLV, WMV, MKV, DivX, XviD, Quick Time MOV, RM, RMVB, M4V, VOB and more



Supporting Output Formats:



ProRes for MOV, DVCPROHD, MOV, AIC, DV-PAL/NTSC, DVCPRO-PAL/NTSC, DVCPRO50-PAL/NTSC, Avid DNxHD (.mov), H.264/MPEG-4 AVC (.mp4) and etc.



An impressively powerful feature of Aunsoft Video Converter for Mac is that the professional audio and video synchronization technology supports to keep the output video quality without loss or out-of-sync issues.



Runs on any Mac OS, it works pretty impressively on both 32bit and 64 bit OS. Mac Users can also close the program and see what's running in the background. Utilizing all cores to speed up encoding process, this program, no doubt, performs much faster than before.



Price and Availability:



Aunsoft Video Converter for Mac is now available from both official website or Apple app store , and $35 is a great price for Mac consumers.



About Aunsoft Software

Aunsoft Software, founded in 2007, is a reliable multimedia software provider which specializes in designing and offering ultimate software solution, including home theater Blu-ray/BD, DVD, AVCHD, TransMXF, M2TS, HD Video software on PC and Mac. Aunsoft products convert faster than other converters due to its audio-video-synchronization technology and the latest conversion technology. “Remember our smile, share the joy with the world!” is Aunsoft’s slogan!



Aunsoft Website: http://www.aunsoft.com

Aunsoft Video Converter for Mac: http://www.aunsoft.com/video-converter-mac/