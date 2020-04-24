Aurora Forms Enhanced Partnership with Tenable

Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2020 --Aurora's partnership with Tenable has been enhanced to include Vulnerability Management (VM).



To continue to provide the best services for our customers, Aurora has announced an elevated partnership with Tenable. This partnership will help Aurora provide services for customers who have Tenable products already implemented in their environment and for customers who have yet to implement a vulnerability management system. Services include Vulnerability Management MSSP with Tenable IO & SC in addition to implementation services.



Aurora's VP of Professional Services, Ed Mori, said, "We're excited to integrate Tenable as one of our strategic partners in the Vulnerability Management (VM) space. Their market leading technology is a must have in every organizations toolset."



Aurora's team of highly trained engineers maintain top-level certifications from each of our partners and have the skills and experience to design, integrate and manage solutions that are advanced yet cost-effective. This partnership with Tenable exemplifies Aurora's dedication to offering our customers innovative solutions that complement our core security offerings as well as delivering end-to-end technology solutions.



Learn more about Aurora's Cybersecurity offerings at https://www.aurorait.com/solutions-products/