Aurora Systems Consulting, Inc. Joins the Plurilock Security Inc. Family

Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2021 --Aurora Systems Consulting, Inc. ("Aurora"), a cybersecurity consulting company, today announced that it has joined the Plurilock Security Inc.("Plurilock") family as a part of its growth strategy.



Plurilock is a global leader in advanced, frictionless authentication and a leading provider of behavioral-biometric cybersecurity solutions. By incorporating Plurilock's cutting-edge, patented, technology platform into Aurora's product offering, Aurora's clients will gain access to a robust, comprehensive identity authentication solution that enables safe and secure remote access for work-from-home employees. As a part of the Plurilock family, Aurora also gains resources and technologies that will enable it to expand its reach globally.



Following the acquisition Aurora's leadership, sales, and engineering teams will remain focused on providing customers with exceptional cybersecurity solutions and services. Aurora's business relationships and day-to-day operations are expected to continue without significant modification, with its business model further strengthened by Plurilock.



"We are pleased to join Plurilock in delivering cybersecurity offerings to North American organizations across key industry verticals," says Philip de Souza, Founder, and CEO of Aurora. "By incorporating Plurilock's cutting-edge technology platform into our product offering, our clients will receive a more robust and comprehensive identity authentication solution—a solution designed provide safe and secure remote work access to employees working from home."



"The Aurora acquisition represents a significant milestone in Plurilock's development and M&A-driven scaling strategy," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "With an established customer base of top-tier organizations, the Aurora acquisition provides us with an opportunity to offer our high-margin cybersecurity software through Aurora, enhancing both Plurilock sales volume and Aurora sales margins. We're excited to work with Philip de Souza and his impressive team as we continue our rapid growth."



About Aurora

Aurora is revolutionizing the Cybersecurity approach with products and services that proactively prevent, secure, and manage advanced threats and malware. Aurora's technology offerings and portfolio of services protect hundreds of enterprise clients worldwide including Fortune 1000 organizations, local government, and federal institutions.



About Plurilock

Plurilock is a cybersecurity company that provides advanced and continuous authentication for standards and regulatory compliance. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based MFA solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely and with peace of mind. Plurilock is a publicly-traded company, currently trading on TSX-V:PLUR and OTCQB:PLCKF.