Auscrete "ASCK" to Enter Escrow Process for Land Purchase

Rufus, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2017 --Auscrete Corporation (OTCMKTS:ASCK) is about to begin the Escrow process for their campus land purchase as the City's attorney is completing the purchase contract. The move to the city and projected construction has been accepted with great optimism for the future by both the City of Goldendale and Auscrete Corporation.



With minimal site preparation required for the construction of the facility, the actual commencement of the construction is targeted to begin between mid–August to late August and with the Production Building being first to completion, it will start manufacturing revenue producing product by December.



Auscrete Management and Board of Directors recently approved a 100 to 1 reverse split of the corporation's stock that is slated to take effect on July 25th. according to FINRA. Management and the board decided with all the positive developments occurring at once, the timing was justifiable to reduce the number of shares outstanding, not just to increase the share price long term, as that will be taken care of through Revenue and Income projections heading into 2018, but to support an upward trend as the company moves to completion of the ASCK flagship facility and campus in the Fourth Quarter of 2017.



Management has also been engaged in talks regarding perks and benefits at both the city and state level. Both levels of Government have been very cooperative and excited about the creation of jobs, area income and overall synergy that ASCK will bring to the city of Goldendale.



According to a recent publication (1) by Home Buying Institute (HBI) The hottest housing markets will continue to be in the Pacific Northwest. Housing market forecasts suggest that Seattle, Portland and other real estate markets in the Pacific Northwest will continue to outpace the nation. This housing market forecast is based on solid evidence. After all, the Seattle and Portland metro areas saw double-digit price growth recently, and the supply-and-demand situation that caused this hasn't changed significantly.



All the while, this makes the location of the ASCK flagship facility a prime choice, keeping in mind at the same time that each facility has a viable serviceable range of up to 1,000 miles. This will become more apparent when looking forward to the ASCK business model of 9 to 12 months out, with additional facilities in the Southwest and Southeast regions giving ASCK the ability to service most of the continental USA.



Company spokesman, Lee Odom stated "In the Investment World there is a saying, "Past Performance is not indicative of Future Performance" and ASCK feels this saying also is very applicable to themselves presently with what is ongoing internally and behind the scenes, out of sight to investors presently, but they will be made aware of the developments in a timely fashion as the processes advance further".



For information related to the housing market across the country, go to the following link: www.homebuyinginstitute.com/news/us-housing-market-forecasts-739/



About Auscrete Corporation

Auscrete Corporation (OTCMKTS:ASCK) is a manufacturing and construction contractor of "GREEN" energy efficient housing and commercial structures built from Auscrete developed lightweight hybrid concrete/insulation wall and roof panels. Structures built of this medium are very low maintenance and, being concrete, are highly resistant to insects and mold. They have considerable mass and are highly resistant to hurricane forces and earth tremors. They will not catch fire and burn. Auscrete is planning to establish their Flagship Facility in Goldendale, WA.



Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.



