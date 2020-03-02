Ausmetics Guarantees Disinfectant Supply for Epidemic Prevention

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2020 --Unfortunately, an epidemic broke out in Wuhan, China, in early 2020. Seeing as the COVID-19 is highly contagious, the consumption of disinfectants for protection is exceptionally high. However, most enterprises in China have stopped production due to the Spring Festival. It results in a shortage of materials for epidemic prevention.



Given this situation, many enterprises, such as Ausmetics, assume social responsibility. They return to work in advance to ensure the supply of materials for quick control of the virus with high infection.



How do disinfectants work?

Although disinfectants are effective in killing COVID-19, it is necessary to choose the right disinfectant to achieve the desired effect. 75% of Medical alcohol and chlorine-containing disinfectants are recommended by doctors.



75% of Medical alcohol

Alcohol can be used for disinfection and sterilization, but only appropriate concentration affects. The concentration of alcohol is too high or too low to eliminate the virus. Therefore, to kill novel coronavirus, it is necessary to use 75% of medical alcohol.



Alcohol can inhibit the rapid propagation of bacteria, which is achieved by inhibiting the enzyme of bacteria. 75% of medical alcohol can destroy the particle membrane of the novel coronavirus, thereby making the virus inactivated.



84 disinfectant

84 disinfectant is a chlorine-containing disinfectant with sodium hypochlorite as the main component. It is mainly used for the disinfection of the surface of various objects. The sodium hypochlorite can oxidize the nucleic acid substance of the virus and kill it.



Widely used in hotels, hospitals, food industries, and families, disinfectants are in high demand. Through the coordination and guidance of relevant government departments, Ausmetics decides to return to work in advance for disinfection supplies.



What does Ausmetics do?

Given the epidemic is at its peak, local governments have issued policies to delay to work after the Spring Festival holiday. Ausmetics, which had planned to start production on February 2 at first, chooses to work online. As for the first-line workers who produce disinfectant and antibacterial products, they begin to work on February 4 with the approval of the government. Hoping to control the epidemic, employees in Ausmetics are very supportive of the company's decision.



Zeng Hong, the marketing director of Ausmetics, said it was a shortage of raw materials concerning the impact of the epidemic on the company. She also said that there is a lack of packaging bottles and raw materials for the production of disinfection products. It exerts a significant impact on the enterprises that are qualified to produce disinfectants. Even so, they are seeking various solutions to overcome difficulties and be confident that we can win this battle.



At present, the production of disinfection products in Ausmetics is in a busy state.



As a responsible enterprise, Ausmetics demonstrates it with its actions. Only enterprises and all sectors of society cooperate with the government to fight hard can we control the novel coronavirus.



About Ausmetics

Ausmetics Daily Chemicals (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. founded in 1998 is a manufacturing enterprise that is professional in developing, designing and manufacturing cosmetics OEM & ODM. They are committed to providing quality products and services for many well-known cosmetics brands within Mainland China and overseas.



