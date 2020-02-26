Ausmetics & Louis Koo Launch KooCool the Natural Cosmetic Brand

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2020 --Recently, Louis Koo, the founder of KooCool, held its first brand conference in Shanghai. Many authoritative media and famous experts at home and abroad, including Weiya, Wang Wanbao, and other celebrities in Tmall Personal Care, attended the meeting.



During the brand conference, Louis Koo worked with Weiya the Taobao's popular anchor to launch the shower gel KoolCool. And on the live broadcast platform of Taobao after the press conference, they joined forces to create an online sale of 200,000+ pieces in total, which surprised many people.



KooCool started in early 2019. As stated in the brand slogan, "Feel free to be yourself". KooCool is a typical example of natural beauty products.



As KooCool's brand spokesperson, Louis Koo fits in well with the product conception for his real and straightforward attitude towards life. Because of his public welfare undertakings, he gains a good reputation in the entertainment circles, which also brings new vitality to the brand.



In terms of material selection, all natural skin care is the greatest asset. The whole series of 7 bath gels have no additives, excluding paraben preservatives, mineral oil, heavy metals, and other substances harmful to the body. KoolCool consists of Australian imported olive oil, French shea butter, double red rose water, Australian Manuka honey, and other plant extracts as the main raw materials. With 15 amino acids that are close to the human stratum corneum, it is easier for the skin to absorb, with a long moisturizing effect.



Moreover, this shower gel is specially researched and perfumed by a perfume master. Therefore, it is a bottle of shower gel and a bottle of perfume rolled into one.



Besides the materials of all natural skin care, strong research and development capability, and excellent producing technology have created a high-quality brand among natural skincare brands in the market. Ausmetics gives strong backing to KooCool.



In this cooperation, Zeng Hong, marketing director of Ausmetics, said that on the one hand, Ausmetics and KooCool coincide in the brand concept. On the other hand, it benefits from the trust of all walks of life, and also proves to the industry the production and R & D strength of Ausmetics in the field of natural cosmetics.



About Ausmetics

Ausmetics is an Australian high-tech certified company, registered in the US FDA. It complies with the US Cosmetics Standard GMP and EU Standard ISO22716 Good Manufacturing Practice Certification. It has always been pioneering and innovative in the field of natural cosmetics. In the field of adult skincare, based on the features of natural, safe, and non-sensitivity, it aims to solve the skin problems that society pays attention to today. In particular, it has unique advantages in pregnant and infant-grade anti-allergy products trusted by the industry.



Media Contact

Company Name: Ausmetics Daily Chemicals (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 13928806719

E-mail: aus.marketing1@ausmetics.com

WeChat: mslilyhung

Address: No.1 Jinxiu Road Guangzhou Economic & Technical Development District, Guangdong, China. ZIP:510730

Website: https://www.ausmetics.com/